LeanData Joins Marketo Accelerate Ecosystem as Strategic Partner

"Marketo continues to be an industry leader in the marketing engagement space, and we are thrilled to be a part of their robust partner ecosystem," said Evan Liang, chief executive officer, co-founder, LeanData. "Marketo's over 5000 customers now have the opportunity to leverage LeanData's robust Lead Routing platform and Marketing Attribution product to align around CRM and marketing data to deliver a streamlined buying experience and accelerate time to revenue."

CRM is the system of record for sales and marketing teams. However, these systems have fundamental design limitations in the ability to streamline the buying experience. As a result of these limitations, the B2B buying experience becomes disconnected, ultimately slowing the time to revenue for companies.

For high-growth companies like Marketo, LeanData is the essential tool that enables them to accelerate the time to revenue. LeanData's robust Lead Routing platform and Lead-to-Account Matching capability have empowered Marketo's sales and marketing team to align around the data to ensure leads are distributed to the appropriate sales reps efficiently, as well as pull relevant account information that matches leads within their CRM system to execute successful ABM campaigns. As a result, Marketo has experienced double-digit growth since integrating LeanData into their tech stack.

"We are thrilled to have LeanData join the Marketo Accelerate partner ecosystem," said Shai Alfandary, vice president, global head of ISVs and Launchpoint® ecosystem, Marketo. "LeanData's robust Lead Routing platform enables Marketo's sales and marketing teams to align around the data to streamline the buying experience for our over 5,000 customers and accelerate our revenue."

The LeanData and Marketo partnership empowers customers to take their first step in their account-based marketing journey. Today, customers have the opportunity to take advantage of LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching capability integrated into Marketo ABM. Through this innovative integration, enterprise organizations who use Marketo ABM will be able to leverage LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching algorithm to uncover the connections enterprise sales and marketing teams need to deliver a streamlined buying experience. LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching integration into Marketo ABM empowers enterprises to jump-start their ABM journey with confidence.

Today's announcement reinforces LeanData's commitment to facilitate meaningful connections between data and people to accelerate time to revenue. More than 350 companies rely on LeanData as an essential solution in their sales and marketing technology stacks to support rapid growth and accelerate time to revenue.

To learn more about LeanData, please visit leandatainc.com.

About LeanData

LeanData is the leader in Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing and Marketing Attribution solutions. LeanData's industry-leading solutions, including Lead Routing, Account Matching, and Marketing Attribution, deliver in-depth account insights to sales and marketing teams, enabling them to increase pipeline, maximize marketing ROI and drive revenue. Over 350 customers including Outreach, Glassdoor, and Marketo, rely on LeanData to drive business results and grow revenue. Visit leandatainc.com for more information.

Media Contact

Margo Mendez-Penate LeanData

margo@leandatainc.com

669.600.5676

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leandata-joins-marketo-accelerate-ecosystem-as-strategic-partner-300644474.html

SOURCE LeanData

Related Links

http://www.leandatainc.com

