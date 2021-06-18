LeanData Named a Cool Vendor by Gartner

"We believe LeanData's recognition as a Gartner Cool Vendor is another major milestone marking the emergence of lead-to-account matching and routing as a revenue tech stack essential," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "Manual processes simply have no place in the modern revenue engine. We've seen firsthand the dramatic difference LeanData's solutions have made in accelerating our customers' growth."

Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing technology automates the time-consuming manual process of associating sales leads, contacts and opportunities with the correct accounts in CRM, and provides the rules to route them to the right sales rep. For organizations with high inbound lead volumes and complex routing environments, lead-to-account matching and routing is essential to ensuring leads are quickly routed to the right individuals to maximize both customer experience and revenue.

In 2020, Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing was recognized as an essential technology in the modern revenue tech stack of business-to-business (B2B) companies, with LeanData as the leading provider:

TOPO (now Gartner) pointed to Lead-to-Account Matching & Routing as "one of the most critical applications in the tech stacks of today's most sophisticated sales and marketing organizations."

G2 recognized Lead-to-Account Matching & Routing as one of its newest software categories, calling it a "fundamental strategy for marketing and sales to drive more revenue."

To read the full 2021 Gartner Cool Vendors in Technology report, click here.

1 Gartner, "Cool Vendors in Technology Marketing," June 1, 2021

Gartner Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About LeanData

Standing at the center of CRM, LeanData's portfolio of go-to-market operations solutions support the highest-performing sales and marketing organizations, enabling them to close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. To learn more about LeanData's solutions for Lead-to-Account Matching, Routing and Engagement, visit leandata.com.

Contacts:

Ignacio Ramirez

Switch

[email protected]

+1 415.517.6708

Samantha Moore

LeanData

[email protected]

+1 408.712.0612

SOURCE LeanData

Related Links

www.leandatainc.com

