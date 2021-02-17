LeanData Named One of G2's Best Software Products of 2021

"We're honored to be recognized on G2's Best Software Awards this year," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "Determined solely by customer reviews, these awards are a significant validation that we're succeeding in our most important mission - making our customers successful."

In 2020, G2 collected nearly a million user reviews from across more than 60,000 software sellers and 80,000 products on its site. G2 analyzed every new review from 2020 to create its "Best Software" lists for 2021.

"This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions," said Godard Abel, CEO of G2. "With the highest traffic and engagement, largest selection of products and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than four million data points to determine which products and companies make the list."

In 2020, G2 introduced Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing as its newest tech category, with LeanData the highest-rated vendor. In their research, G2 analysts said this category is "absolutely essential" for companies with growing lead volumes, and "a fundamental strategy for marketing and sales departments to drive more revenue and conduct effective engagements with prospects."

G2's Best Software Products winners were determined by analyzing reviews left on G2.com between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020. All scores are calculated using G2's algorithms, including for Satisfaction and Market Presence. For more detail on G2's scoring methodologies, click here .

