LeanData Named Top Contender for Marketing Tech Company of the Year in 2020 DMN Awards

Making its debut in 2019, Revenue Operations is a new go-to-market approach which bridges the operational silos between sales, marketing and customer success. Top market researchers say RevOps is a "game changer" that will fundamentally change how B2B companies align themselves internally to drive growth.

"RevOps emerged as one of the hottest topics in B2B last year — and for good reason," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "Research has shown companies with aligned revenue engines grow 19 percent faster and are 15 percent more profitable. I'm proud of LeanData's role as a frontrunner in this fast-emerging space, helping to shape this market alongside our customers and shining a light on its immense potential for unlocking growth in B2B."

In March 2019, LeanData introduced the market's first Revenue Operations platform and family of applications offering a more holistic and unified go-to-market approach for B2B enterprises seeking to accelerate growth. By ensuring an accurate, consistent "thread" of data runs through the entire revenue chain, LeanData's Revenue Ops solution breaks down the traditional barriers between sales and marketing operations to improve the buyer experience, drive greater revenue and fuel growth.

The DMN Awards honor the most innovative strategies and platforms in marketing, and recognize groundbreaking uses of data, strategy and technology in pursuit of marketing excellence.

"DMN began presenting these highly competitive awards in 2014, and each year we're increasingly impressed by the caliber of entries," said Kim Davis, DMN's Editor-in-Chief. "Our independent judging panel certainly had its work cut out this year. I'm looking forward to revealing the winners on February 20th at our awards event in New York."

The DMN Awards have honored some of the biggest names in the agency and marketing technology worlds. A total of 19 awards will be handed out, recognizing the best Marketing Campaigns and Marketing Tech Companies from the prior year, as well as the top Marketing Tech Executive of the Year and Marketer of the Year. The award's finalists and winners are selected by a panel of independent judges appointed by DMN, the definitive resource for senior marketing and sales professionals on digital and data-driven marketing.

More information about the awards and presentation ceremony can be found at www.dmnawards.com/.

About LeanData

LeanData provides the market's leading Revenue Operations platform enabling high-growth B2B companies to increase speed-to-revenue, improve the buyer experience and better align sales and marketing ROI. LeanData stands at the center of CRM, connecting the right data to the right people at the right time across the go-to-market process. By aligning marketing and sales with LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing solutions, sales reps only receive the leads, contacts, accounts and opportunities they need to work on, so they can close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. For more information, visit www.leandatainc.com.

