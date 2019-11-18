LeanData Unveils 2019 OpsStars Award Winners
New industry recognition spotlights innovation and strategic contribution of revenue-generating leaders within the global operations community
Nov 18, 2019, 08:30 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OpsStars 2019 -- Kicking off its fourth-annual OpsStars event this week in San Francisco, LeanData, the Revenue Operations platform leader, today announced winners of the 2019 OpsStars Awards, the industry's first awards program designed to celebrate operations leaders forging new paths to revenue growth in B2B.
Since its inception, OpsStars has established itself as the definitive community and conference for operations professionals, bringing together thousands of B2B sales, marketing, customer and revenue operations leaders into one place for sharing best practices, career development and networking.
"Over the last four years, we've been proud to support B2B sales and marketing operations leaders through OpsStars, the world's first dedicated forum for revenue operations professionals," said Karen Steele, CMO at LeanData. "The OpsStars Awards are a natural extension of this community, recognizing both the increasingly strategic role operations professionals play in driving revenue as well as the ground-breaking innovations many of these leaders are driving in their own organizations. We're excited to shine a spotlight on these revenue leaders and want to thank all those who shared their impressive stories during the nomination process."
Winners and finalists will be recognized at a gala event on November 20th held at the historic San Francisco Mint. The 2019 OpsStars Awards winners are:
Revenue Ops Trailblazer of the Year
Winner: Okta
Revenue Ops Transformation of the Year
Winner: Daniel Carpenter, SVP Revenue Excellence and Operations, Carbon Black
ABM Program of the Year
Winner: Duo Security
Attribution Program of the Year
Winner: PagerDuty
Emerging Team of the Year
Winner: Trifacta
Executive of the Year
Winner: Renaud Bizet, Vice President, Marketing Strategy and Operations, Splunk
Marketing Ops Team of the Year
Co-winner: Palo Alto Networks
Co-winner: Red Hat
OpsStar of the Year
Winner: Sara McNamara, Senior Marketing Operations Manager, Cloudera
Rookie of the Year
Winner: Johnny Flanigan, Marketing Operations Manager, Aerospike
Sales Ops Team of the Year
Winner: MongoDB
Soloist of the Year
Winner: Vince Chiofolo, Director, Revenue Operations, WorkStride
Tech Pioneer of the Year
Winner: CenturyLink
Woman in Revenue
Winner: Cari Levine, Senior Account Executive, Pendo
For more information on this year's OpsStars Awards, please visit: https://ops-stars.com/awards
About LeanData
LeanData provides the market's leading Revenue Operations platform enabling high-growth B2B companies to increase speed-to-revenue, improve the buyer experience and better align sales and marketing ROI. LeanData stands at the center of CRM, connecting the right data to the right people at the right time across the go-to-market process. By aligning marketing and sales with LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing solutions, sales reps only receive the leads, contacts, accounts and opportunities they need to work on, so they can close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. For more information, visit www.leandatainc.com.
Contacts:
Ignacio Ramirez
switch
ignacio@switchpr.com
+1 415.517.6708
Samantha Moore
LeanData
samantha@leandatainc.com
+1 408.712.0612
SOURCE LeanData
Share this article