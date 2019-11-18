LeanData Unveils 2019 OpsStars Award Winners

Since its inception, OpsStars has established itself as the definitive community and conference for operations professionals, bringing together thousands of B2B sales, marketing, customer and revenue operations leaders into one place for sharing best practices, career development and networking.

"Over the last four years, we've been proud to support B2B sales and marketing operations leaders through OpsStars, the world's first dedicated forum for revenue operations professionals," said Karen Steele, CMO at LeanData. "The OpsStars Awards are a natural extension of this community, recognizing both the increasingly strategic role operations professionals play in driving revenue as well as the ground-breaking innovations many of these leaders are driving in their own organizations. We're excited to shine a spotlight on these revenue leaders and want to thank all those who shared their impressive stories during the nomination process."

Winners and finalists will be recognized at a gala event on November 20th held at the historic San Francisco Mint. The 2019 OpsStars Awards winners are:

Revenue Ops Trailblazer of the Year

Winner: Okta

Revenue Ops Transformation of the Year

Winner: Daniel Carpenter, SVP Revenue Excellence and Operations, Carbon Black

ABM Program of the Year

Winner: Duo Security

Attribution Program of the Year

Winner: PagerDuty

Emerging Team of the Year

Winner: Trifacta

Executive of the Year

Winner: Renaud Bizet, Vice President, Marketing Strategy and Operations, Splunk

Marketing Ops Team of the Year

Co-winner: Palo Alto Networks

Co-winner: Red Hat

OpsStar of the Year

Winner: Sara McNamara, Senior Marketing Operations Manager, Cloudera

Rookie of the Year

Winner: Johnny Flanigan, Marketing Operations Manager, Aerospike

Sales Ops Team of the Year

Winner: MongoDB

Soloist of the Year

Winner: Vince Chiofolo, Director, Revenue Operations, WorkStride

Tech Pioneer of the Year

Winner: CenturyLink

Woman in Revenue

Winner: Cari Levine, Senior Account Executive, Pendo

For more information on this year's OpsStars Awards, please visit: https://ops-stars.com/awards

About LeanData

LeanData provides the market's leading Revenue Operations platform enabling high-growth B2B companies to increase speed-to-revenue, improve the buyer experience and better align sales and marketing ROI. LeanData stands at the center of CRM, connecting the right data to the right people at the right time across the go-to-market process. By aligning marketing and sales with LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing solutions, sales reps only receive the leads, contacts, accounts and opportunities they need to work on, so they can close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. For more information, visit www.leandatainc.com .

