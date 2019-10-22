LeanData Unveils Final Agenda for Record-Setting OpsStars 2019 Conference

"Operations professionals are the backbone of B2B sales and marketing organizations' go-to-market strategy, execution and ultimately revenue growth. Four years ago, we recognized the need for a dedicated event catering to this strategic group of revenue-generating professionals," said Karen Steele, Chief Marketing Officer at LeanData. "The exponential growth and momentum behind OpsStars reflect how core this gathering has become to the world's operations community. We are incredibly grateful to everyone involved in making this event such a success and especially to our sponsoring partners for supporting its continued growth."

OpsStars 2019 is expected to host 2,500+ attendees – a 60-percent increase from last year. Similarly, OpsStars sponsorships have grown 65 percent with 28 sponsors participating at this year's event. OpsStars has also expanded its agenda to offer three full days of content with 62 sessions, including 45 percent more breakout sessions and double the number of workshops.

Centered around this year's theme – Journey to Revenue Operations – OpsStars 2019 will present a wide variety of breakout sessions, keynotes, panel discussions, workshops and a host of networking opportunities throughout each day. Featured speakers will include executives and thought leaders from leading B2B brands such as Verizon, ServiceMax, SiriusDecisions, Forrester, RingCentral, Zoom, Salesforce Pardot, Okta, Xactly and Carbon Black (VMware).

LeanData will also debut its inaugural OpsStars Awards program at this year's event to celebrate key leaders and contributors in the operations community. Award winners and finalists will be recognized at a private gala the evening of November 20th.

Attendees at OpsStars 2019 will also have the opportunity to join the inaugural class of LeanData Certified Experts. LeanData's training experts will lead a full day of training on LeanData's Matching and Routing solutions followed by a certification exam.

Attendees are also invited to help celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Women in Revenue organization at OpsStars. OpsStars is proud to host the Women in Revenue at OpsStars Reception on November 19th which will feature a panel discussion on "Advancing Your Career in Revenue." All registered OpsStars attendees are welcome to attend.

Thank you to all our OpsStars 2019 sponsors! They are LeanData (Diamond); Intercom (Titanium); Conversica, InsideView, People.ai and Terminus (Platinum); CaptivateIQ, Demandbase, Digital Pi, Engagio, LeadSpace, Openprise, Outreach, Salesforce Pardot, SalesLoft and Xactly (Gold); Chorus, RingDNA, Tray.io and Workato (Silver); DemandGen, Hushly, Intelligent Demand, Intercom, 6Sense, Tray.io and Workato (Workshops); Bizzabo and Bombora (Additional); and Demand Gen Report and DMN (Media Partners).

For more information or to register, please visit ops-stars.com.

About LeanData

LeanData provides the market's leading Revenue Operations platform enabling high-growth B2B companies to increase speed-to-revenue, improve the buyer experience and better align sales and marketing ROI. LeanData stands at the center of CRM, connecting the right data to the right people at the right time across the go-to-market process. By aligning marketing and sales with LeanData's Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing solutions, sales reps only receive the leads, contacts, accounts and opportunities they need to work on, so they can close more deals and drive more revenue, faster. For more information, visit www.leandatainc.com.

Contacts:

Ignacio Ramirez

switch

ignacio@switchpr.com

+1 415.517.6708

Samantha Moore

LeanData

samantha@leandatainc.com

+1 408.712.0612

SOURCE LeanData

Related Links

http://www.leandatainc.com

