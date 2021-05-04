LeanData Wins 2021 CRM Excellence Award

"Last year the pandemic forced B2B companies to continually pivot go-to-market strategies as market conditions changed," said Evan Liang, CEO of LeanData. "Speed and agility are imperative to the success of top-performing revenue teams. Manual processes have no place in the modern revenue engine, and they are a bottleneck to managing your vital leads."

Added Liang: "LeanData has automated two of the most important workflows in the revenue process: lead matching and routing. And we've seen firsthand the dramatic difference it makes with our customers in accelerating their revenue and growth in any economy."

Lead-to-Account Matching and Routing automates the process of connecting new sales leads, contacts and opportunities with the right account in CRM, and provides the rules to efficiently route leads to the best sales rep. For organizations with high inbound lead volumes and complex routing environments, lead-to-account matching and routing is essential to ensuring leads are routed with speed to the right individuals to maximize both customer experience and revenue.

With its family of native Salesforce solutions, LeanData helped establish this technology category nearly a decade ago. But 2020 was its breakout year as a tech stack essential for B2B sales and marketing:

TOPO (now Gartner) pointed to Lead-to-Account Matching & Routing as "one of the most critical applications in the tech stacks of today's most sophisticated sales and marketing organizations." LeanData was named "the dominant provider for complex organizations using Salesforce."

"For the 22nd consecutive year, the CRM Excellence Awards honor the true industry leaders and pioneers," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Through their demonstrated commitment to improving the customer experience, each winner significantly improved their clients' business by improving the flow of information needed to retain their most important asset – their customers."

The full list of 2021 CRM Excellence Award winners can be viewed here .

