LeanDNA Launches Demand Scenario Modeling in APEX, Replacing Spreadsheet Guesswork With Real-Time Production Feasibility

When forecasts shift, most production planners still turn to spreadsheets to find out whether production can support it: exporting ERP data, flattening multi-level BOMs, and reconciling supply just to answer one question — can we build this? The process is slow, error-prone, and disconnected from real-time system data, and it often produces false shortages that obscure the actual constraints.

Demand Scenario Modeling replaces that manual exercise with what-if analysis built directly into APEX. Production planners can model a demand change and immediately see which components truly constrain production, how many units can realistically be built, and where shortage risk increases, turning a process that has historically taken hours into a workflow measured in minutes.

Because DSM runs in a sandbox environment connected to live ERP and BOM data, planners can test and compare multiple scenarios, adjust quantities and dates, and recalculate instantly, without posting temporary plans or manipulating live records to get an answer. That combination of speed and system safety is central to how LeanDNA has built the capability.

"Production planners shouldn't have to choose between speed and safety when they're testing a demand change," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "Demand Scenario Modeling gives them both: an answer in minutes, grounded in the same supply and BOM data running their factory, without ever touching a live ERP record. It replaces guesswork with a repeatable way to say yes, no, or not yet with confidence."

Demand Scenario Modeling is available now to APEX customers and is purpose-built for the tactical-to-mid-horizon planning window — roughly one to twelve months out — where production teams most often need to turn a demand question into a production commitment.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA powers the world's discrete manufacturing with a single source of truth for factory-first supply planning, materials management, and inventory optimization. APEX, the AI-powered expert execution platform from LeanDNA, transforms data into optimized decisions and action. LeanDNA empowers manufacturers in aerospace, HVAC,industrials, automotive, and medical to improve on-time delivery and working capital levels. Leading manufacturers including Caterpillar, Daikin Applied, Safran, and Siemens use APEX for supply chain orchestration to gain visibility into current and incoming materials, take action based on inventory criticality, collaborate in real time with suppliers, and track progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc