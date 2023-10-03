Leaniar LLC Attains UiPath Platinum Partner Status, Pioneering Automation in Healthcare, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and E-Commerce

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaniar LLC, a leading innovator in automation solutions, proudly announces its distinguished elevation to Platinum Partner status within the UiPath ecosystem. This significant milestone underscores Leaniar's unwavering commitment to delivering Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Cognitive Automation (AI), and Social Robotics solutions tailored to the unique demands of the healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, and e-commerce industries.

UiPath's Platinum Partner status is a prestigious recognition exclusively reserved for organizations that consistently exhibit profound expertise, remarkable achievements, and a resolute dedication to UiPath's innovative automation platform. Leaniar LLC's journey to this esteemed status reflects its excellence in automation across these diverse sectors.

"Sam Naghshineh, CEO of Leaniar LLC," stated, "Attaining UiPath Platinum Partner status is a testament to our relentless pursuit of automation excellence. We are honored and humbled by this recognition and primed to empower organizations to harness the transformative power of all the UiPath solutions for sustainable growth."

As a UiPath Platinum Partner, Leaniar LLC solidifies its position as an industry leader capable of delivering scalable automation solutions that streamline operations, reduce costs, and optimize ROI. Equipped with UiPath's cutting-edge technology and resources, Leaniar LLC is exceptionally positioned to address the evolving automation needs of enterprises.

Philip Clay, VP of UiPath Partner Programs, celebrated this achievement, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Leaniar LLC into the prestigious circle of Platinum Partners. Their commitment to excellence aligns seamlessly with UiPath's mission to advance automation for the betterment of these important industries."

Leaniar LLC's Platinum Partner status heralds a new era in automation, promising innovation and digital transformation for clients by leveraging the full UiPath platform including by not limited to Process Mining, Test Automation, RPA, Document Understanding, Communications Mining, etc. across multiple industries. Their unwavering commitment to harnessing RPA, Cognitive Automation (AI), and Social Robotics for business advancement remains steadfast.

Furthermore, Leaniar LLC is proud to announce its sponsorship of the upcoming UiPath Forward VI conference, scheduled to be held in Las Vegas from October 9-12. This event promises to be a gathering of industry leaders, providing a platform to showcase Leaniar's expertise and solutions in the realm of automation.

For deeper insights into Leaniar LLC's UiPath Platinum Partner status, their participation as a sponsor at the UiPath Forward VI conference, and their advanced automation solutions tailored for healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, and e-commerce, please visit http://www.leaniar.com or contact [email protected].

About Leaniar LLC:

Leaniar LLC is a frontrunner in automation solutions, specializing in empowering organizations across healthcare, manufacturing, supply chain, and e-commerce sectors to streamline operations, bolster productivity, and embark on the journey of digital transformation. With a team of visionary experts and an unwavering dedication to innovation, Leaniar LLC is at the forefront of helping businesses achieve growth through automation.

