LeanIX Joins the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program

LeanIX now integrates with MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange to enable organizations to build reliable digital products faster

BONN, Germany and BOSTON, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanIX , the platform to enable continuous transformation of Corporate and Product IT, today announced it has joined the MuleSoft Technology Partner Program and contributed to the partner ecosystem by releasing a MuleSoft Certified Connector for LeanIX. The LeanIX Connector , accessible in Anypoint Exchange , allows companies to simplify integration to the LeanIX Continuous Transformation Platform® with data from any system.

Additionally, LeanIX has released an integration with MuleSoft's Anypoint Exchange to its Value Stream Management solution, enabling companies to source essential parts of their APIs from MuleSoft into LeanIX and augment with bounded context, ownership, and dependencies to manage their API portfolio.

To learn more about the partnership and first of multiple integrations, visit https://www.leanix.net/en/blog/mulesoft-technology-partner-programm .

LeanIX's Value Stream Management (VSM) solution connects teams, technology, and processes for efficient software delivery. LeanIX is purpose-built for modern software development organizations, offering features, capabilities, and integrations that help customers establish end-to-end visibility into their software delivery performance. Engineering leadership is enabled to make decisions confidently to increase productivity by sharing knowledge, emphasizing collaboration, and eliminating waste based on real-time Accelerate (DORA) metrics, business outcomes, and streamlined governance. Companies reconciling business needs with IT capabilities turn to LeanIX to help them continuously transform.

"LeanIX empowers customers to set discovered APIs into the context of their broader IT landscape. This helps teams provide easy access to available APIs and increase reuse," said André Christ, Co-founder and CEO of LeanIX. "We look forward to expanding our joint customer base to help modern software development organizations deliver value to their customers efficiently."

"Industries are facing new demands that push them to accelerate the pace of digital transformation," said Brian Miller, senior vice president of business development, MuleSoft, "The Connectivity Benchmark Report shows that integration challenges are slowing down critical digital initiatives for 88% of organizations. This partnership allows our mutual customers to create a composable enterprise by securely unlocking and integrating their data and apps to deliver new levels of speed, agility and efficiency."

The MuleSoft Technology Partner Program includes leading enterprise software companies across both functional applications, such as CRM, enterprise resource planning (ERP), marketing automation and HCM,for industries such as financial services, healthcare, retail, media and telecom. Using MuleSoft , technology partners help customers achieve greater speed, agility, and efficiency. MuleSoft's platform enables companies to become composable businesses, where they can turn every asset in their organization — data, bots, and applications — into reusable building blocks to scale and increase the speed of work.

MuleSoft is a registered trademark of MuleSoft, Inc., a Salesforce company. All other marks are those of respective owners.

About LeanIX

LeanIX's Continuous Transformation Platform® is trusted by Corporate IT and Product IT to achieve comprehensive visibility and superior governance. Global customers organize, plan and manage IT landscapes with LeanIX's automated and data-driven approach. Offering Enterprise Architecture, SaaS Management, and Value Stream Management, LeanIX helps organizations make sound decisions and accelerate transformation journeys. LeanIX has hundreds of customers globally, including Adidas, Atlassian, Bosch, Dropbox, Santander or Workday. The company is headquartered in Bonn, Germany, with offices in Boston, San Francisco and around the world.

Contact:

Olivia Heel

Catapult PR-IR

[email protected]

SOURCE LeanIX