LeanMD, Inc. Launches Brand at Obesity Medicine Association's 2019 Conference

HOUSTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanMD, a medically supported weight loss program that features a mobile app, and offers patients a way to lose weight safely and effectively, is officially launching its brand at the Obesity Medicine 2019 conference in Houston, Texas this week. With hundreds of physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, nurses, and healthcare providers in attendance, the Obesity Medicine Association (OMA) event is the perfect place for LeanMD, Inc. to showcase its unique attributes, including safe and effective weight loss to the patient and a proven revenue stream to the doctor and his/her practice.

With nearly 40% of Americans considered obese and 70.7% either overweight or obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, LeanMD's launch into the market has never been more important. This, despite 45 million Americans claiming to go on a diet each year, and spending $33 billion on weight loss products.

Why the discrepancy in effort verses results? According to the medical team behind LeanMD, a technology-based solution and medically supported weight loss program, dieters are going to the wrong sources. Brooksy Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of LeanMD, says: "People are depending on celebrities and influencers for weight loss advice and unfortunately, each pushes a different diet or fad every few months. This has led to Americans turning to anyone but their doctor for weight loss advice."

At LeanMD, they believe the answer to America's obesity epidemic lies in the doctor's office. The LeanMD program was designed to be implemented in a doctor's practice by the medical staff and with oversight from the physician. In fact, LeanMD was created and developed by two physicians: Family Medical Specialist Dr. Mark Musco and Board Certified Internal Medicine and Primary Care physician, Dr. Mike Temkin, co-founder and co-owner of LeanMD.

The doctors first introduced LeanMD in their own respective California practices and proceeded to educate, teach and show patients how to successfully lose the weight and keep it off for a number of years. Patients lost weight 4.5 times faster than other programs…and word quickly spread.

LeanMD is now available in over 20 physician offices around the country. LeanMD gives the practice everything they need to sell, support and transform a patient's life through weight loss – without added time for the doctor.

