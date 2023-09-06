Leanne Herman Joins Sepire as Director of Postal Affairs

News provided by

Sepire

06 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

BURR RIDGE, Ill., Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sepire, a leading innovator in the secure communications sector, focused on highly compliant print, mail and omnichannel communications is excited to announce the appointment of Leanne Herman as the Director of Postal Affairs. With a distinguished career spanning 25 years, Leanne brings a wealth of expertise and industry knowledge to her new role.

In her capacity as Director of Postal Affairs, Leanne will spearhead Sepire's strategic initiatives in navigating the complex landscape of postal regulations and relations. Her extensive experience in will be instrumental in furthering Sepire's commitment to delivering seamless, compliant, and efficient mailing solutions to our valued clients.

"We are thrilled to welcome Leanne Herman to our team as the Director of Postal Affairs," said Michelle Steinberg, Founder and CEO of Sepire. "Leanne's proven leadership, passion and deep understanding of postal regulations will greatly enhance our ability to provide top-tier solutions to our clients while ensuring compliance with evolving postal standards."

"I am honored to join Sepire, a values-led company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation," said Leanne Herman. "I look forward to collaborating with the talented team at Sepire to continue delivering cutting-edge printing, mailing and postage solutions that meet the needs of our clients in today's dynamic postal landscape."

With Leanne's strategic leadership and industry insights, Sepire is poised to strengthen its position as a trailblazer, providing comprehensive solutions that streamline operations and drive success for clients across the board. She firmly believes in Degrees of Rightness and leads with this philosophy in everything she does. From leading a team to helping a customer, Leanne takes what is working and finds a way to elevate and improve it. 

Leanne has over 25 years of experience in working with all facets of USPS postal regulations and how they may impact print and direct mail customers. An experienced leader, she has played a pivotal role in driving innovation and excellence within the industry. Her understanding of how to reduce mail piece time in process, optimize processes, net financial outcomes, and working with the USPS helps ensure her customers, team and colleagues have an expert on their side.

Leanne holds a Bachelor of Science from Upper Iowa University.

For further information, please visit www.sepire.com  

ABOUT SEPIRE
Sepire is in the secure communications business, with a focus on highly compliant print, mail, and other omnichannel communications. Our team has an extensive history of building long-term and innovative partnerships with our clients. We believe the best way to accomplish this is by building trust and confidence, which needs to be earned through performance, transparency, and experience. Sepire is a WBENC company with HITRUST and SOC 2 Type 2 security standards. 

SOURCE Sepire

