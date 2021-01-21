Leanplum Appoints Marc Chabot as Chief Revenue Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Marc Chabot as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). A highly successful software executive with experience in a range of industries, Chabot joins to lead the company's continued global growth and expansion.

"Leanplum is at an exciting phase of growth, serving some of the world's most innovative mobile first brands that know the value and necessity of effective customer engagement," said Chabot, CRO, Leanplum. "I am excited to oversee the continued expansion of the company's go-to-market operation as we enter additional markets and industries while strengthening relationships with our existing customers and partners."

As CRO, Chabot brings over 15 years of sales, marketing, product, and client success experience at multinationals and start-ups in the United States and Western Europe. Prior to Leanplum, Chabot held numerous leadership positions, including CEO at Reachdesk, VP of global sales at Conductor, and various sales leadership roles at Netsuite, Oracle, and RightNow (acquired by Oracle).

"Chabot is a respected leader with deep expertise that spans across technologies and industries, including enterprise SaaS, cloud, Global 2000 Enterprise IT environments, big data, the Internet of Things, social, mobile, and gaming," said George Garrick, CEO, Leanplum. "The insight and experience that he lends the company will enable us to grow into an even more dominant player in our market."

Chabot holds a BSE in civil engineering and operations research from Princeton University.

