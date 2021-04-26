Leanplum Joins the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem as a Certified Technology Partner

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, today announced its certification as an official member of the Amplitude Partner Ecosystem Program . Amplitude, the Digital Optimization System, helps companies connect products to outcomes such as revenue, loyalty, and lifetime value, and optimize the business value of digital product innovation. As a Technology Certified Partner, Amplitude recognizes Leanplum's expertise in optimized multi-channel customer engagement to help brands effectively connect to their customers in a relevant and timely manner.

Through the seamless, bi-directional integration between Leanplum and Amplitude, growth and marketing teams are able to run more tailored, behavior-driven campaigns. Leanplum's data from mobile campaigns and A/B tests gets automatically exported into Amplitude for advanced behavioral analyses that predict correlation to critical actions later in the user journey. Look-alike audiences are then exported back into Leanplum to increase the reach and effectiveness of campaigns.

"We strive to provide our customers with access to a robust ecosystem of complimentary technology platforms, and our partnership with Amplitude is emblematic of that approach," said Andrew Massad, VP of Alliances & Corporate Development, Leanplum. "Pairing Amplitude's expert data analysis and cohorting with Leanplum's optimized customer engagement capabilities enables our shared customer base to maximize revenue potential with highly-effective, targeted campaigns."

"At Amplitude, we are all about delivering best-in-class experiences for our customers that result in improved revenue and customer loyalty," said Lisa Hopkins, VP of Partnerships, Amplitude. "We are delighted to partner with Leanplum, a leading-edge customer engagement platform. Together, our technologies are guaranteed to help brands deliver engaging customer experiences that result in long-term customer loyalty and retention."

About Leanplum

Leanplum, a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform helps forward-looking brands meet the real-time needs of their customers. By understanding and transforming customer data, behavior, and context, our platform delivers personalized, timely, relevant, and tested engagement campaigns across multiple communications channels - building customer loyalty that drives revenue and business growth.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $135 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Learn more at www.leanplum.com.

About Amplitude

Amplitude is the Digital Optimization System. Powered by the proprietary Amplitude Behavioral Graph, the Digital Optimization System enables organizations to see and predict which combination of features and actions translate to business outcomes - from loyalty to lifetime value - and intelligently adapt each experience in real-time based on these insights. Amplitude is the brain behind more than 45,000 digital products at over 1,000 enterprise customers and 23 of the Fortune 100, helping them innovate faster and smarter by answering the strategic question: "How do our digital products drive our business?" Learn more at www.amplitude.com.

