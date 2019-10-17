Leanplum Named Award Finalist for Most Effective Messaging Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform, announced today that it has been selected by Mobile Marketing Magazine as a finalist for its Effective Mobile Marketing Awards in the Most Effective Messaging Campaign category.

The Most Effective Messaging Campaign category recognizes companies spearheading growth and development with compelling customer interactions. Leanplum and its customer Countable are being recognized for their recent marketing campaign that enables voters to easily connect with their political representatives to offer support or criticism of potential legislation.

"We're honored that our work with our customer, Countable has been recognized by Mobile Marketing Magazine as one of the most effective messaging campaigns," said Athena Koutsonikolas, vice president of marketing at Leanplum. "We believe this recognition underscores our number one goal: to provide our customers with a best-in-class multi-channel engagement platform that delivers the right message to the right user at the right time."

Mobile Marketing Magazine's Effective Mobile Marketing Awards is celebrating its 10th anniversary, highlighting a decade of recognizing excellence in mobile marketing across the world. The awards honor teams accelerating business impact through the power of mobile. The award recipients are selected by Mobile Marketing Magazine's panel of two dozen judges holding senior positions at global brands and agencies.

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform, helps forward-looking brands like Tinder and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America. Learn more at www.leanplum.com.

About Countable

Countable is a civic technology company powering a new wave of political engagement and providing a reliable source for legislation and news. With the core mission of lowering barriers to political entry and increasing civic participation, Countable.us publishes unbiased information that's made actionable by its suite of digital engagement products.

Together with its enterprise arm, Countable also partners with leading brands, media companies, campaigns, and organizations to offer the next generation solution for purpose-driven companies and causes. Countable's platform is an all-in-one hub for education, impact, community, advocacy, and re-engagement—where "taking action" means more than a static "like". Learn more about Countable's network at countable.com.

