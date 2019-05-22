Leanplum Named Top 50 Best Private Cloud Computing Places to Work

SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum, the leader in mobile engagement, was recognized as one of the 50 Highest Rated Private Cloud Computing Companies to Work For in a list released by Battery Ventures, a global investment firm and cloud investor, with data specifically provided by Glassdoor*. The list highlights 50 privately held companies — all business-to-business, cloud-computing companies — where employees report the highest levels of satisfaction at work according to employee feedback.

Leanplum's CEO, Momchil Kyurkchiev, boasts a 92% approval rating – compared to an average of 69% for all approximately 900,000 employers – and the company has an 85% percent positive business-outlook rating, again based on feedback shared by employees. The broader average is 49%. A positive business outlook means employees believe business will improve in the next six months. The distinction placed Leanplum at number 41 (out of 50 total) with an overall company rating of 4.5. The broader average is 3.4.

This is the third year Battery has issued the list, along with a related ranking of the 25 Highest Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For. The rankings highlight the broader trend of businesses increasingly turning to the cloud to run critical technology systems and software, instead of using on-premise systems.

They also highlight the increasing importance of cohesive philosophy and employee happiness in running a successful business, said Neeraj Agrawal, a Battery general partner who specializes in cloud investing.

"The private companies on this list have not only scaled their products, teams and business functions—but they've managed to scale culture," said Agrawal. "We view these rankings as a key indicator of company health and longevity, and we hope all companies on this list view it as an honor to be included."

It was also more difficult to make the list this year, compared with last year, Agrawal added. An economic research study, as well as other third party studies, show that companies with high employee satisfaction often post stronger financial performance.

"We are honored to be recognized by Battery Ventures as one of the best private cloud computing companies to work for," said Momchil Kyurkchiev, CEO of Leanplum. "From the beginning, our executive team has prioritized fostering a workplace built on meaningful employee connections has been essential in driving our innovation, growth and success."

Employees at these highly rated companies commonly mention in online reviews that they enjoy working for mission-driven companies with strong and unique company values; employers that promote transparency; and companies with experienced senior leaders who regularly and clearly communicate with employees.

Full lists of the highest-rated 50 private cloud companies and 25 public cloud companies to work for can be found here.

