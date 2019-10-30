Leanplum President Earns Top Women in SaaS Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform, announced today that Kate FitzGerald, president and chief revenue officer (CRO) of Leanplum, has been selected as one of The Software Report's Top 50 Women in SaaS (Software as a Service) for 2019.

The award recipients are carefully selected based on their individual attributes, highlighting how their contributions have positively impacted the technology sector, subsequently leading the way for future generations. Success is determined in large part through feedback from the leader's colleagues. Judges paid particular attention to substantive comments about each nominee's character and accomplishments as well as the degree to which the nominee positively impacted her organization. Additionally, the award acknowledges how their individual career paths have enabled evident industry growth.

"It's a great honor to have been chosen as one of the top female SaaS industry leaders," said Kate FitzGerald, president and CRO of Leanplum. "I'm a firm believer in leading with honesty, building trust, and instilling accountability and a customer-first mindset in my teams. At Leanplum, for example, we have a highly satisfied customer base. I am proud to say that our success in this area is in large part due to our employees' hard work and the trust they have been able to establish with our customers."

FitzGerald established her career in startups. She later moved to leadership roles at Salesforce as vice president of worldwide sales for Service Cloud, Oracle as vice president of sales, and president of sales at Marketo. When FitzGerald joined Salesforce in 2009, she founded the Service Cloud sales team and grew the business over tenfold in three years. FitzGerald joined Leanplum in 2018 and assembled a strong team that happens to be predominantly female.

This year's awardees are some of the most accomplished women across the software industry. This year, The Software Report is also recognizing the companies which these leaders represent for they helped create an environment where a woman can thrive in her career. For the Software Report, these companies and the individuals that make up each organization believe in a culture that celebrates and supports the advancement of women.

To view the full list of The Software Report's Top Women Leaders in SaaS of 2019 click here .

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel engagement platform, helps forward-looking brands like Tinder and Tesco meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $98 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Leanplum has also been recognized as Fortune's Best Companies to Work For and Entrepreneur's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America . Learn more at www.leanplum.com .

About The Software Report

The Software Report is a comprehensive source for market research and insights, business news, investment activity and corporate actions related to the software sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers and media professionals highly knowledgeable on software and the various companies, executives and investors that make up the sector. http://www.thesoftwarereport.com.

All trademarks and product names are the property of their respective companies.

Media Contacts

Marjaneh Ravai

Leanplum

marjaneh.ravai@leanplum.com

Takara Hepburn

FortyThree, Inc.

831.401.3175

leanplum@43pr.com

SOURCE Leanplum

Related Links

http://www.leanplum.com

