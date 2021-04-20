Leanplum Wins 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award

SAN FRANCISCO, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum, a leading multichannel customer engagement platform, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2021 Excellence in Customer Service Award presented by Business Intelligence Group. This annual business awards program recognizes individuals and organizations that provide a differentiated level of customer service.

"From Day 1, our customers have been at the heart of our business," said Johannes Scheitel, VP of customer success and services at Leanplum. "We are honored to have won this recognition. Our team services hundreds of innovative brands across industries and geographies. Every day, we strive to build deeper relationships with our customers by listening to their needs and understanding their business, delivering the best service in full transparency and partnership."

"On the frontline of our uncertain times are customer service professionals and suppliers without whom we wouldn't be able to live as comfortably as we have for the last year," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "It is our honor to recognize Leanplum as they are leading by example and making real progress on improving the daily lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Leanplum

Leanplum, a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform helps forward-looking brands meet the real-time needs of their customers. By understanding and transforming customer data, behavior, and context, our platform delivers personalized, timely, relevant, and tested engagement campaigns across multiple communications channels - building customer loyalty that drives revenue and business growth.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $135 million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Learn more at www.leanplum.com.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

