Leanplum Wins MarTech Breakthrough's "Mobile Marketing Innovation Award"

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanplum , the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Mobile Marketing Innovation Award" in the third annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry today.

Leanplum is a leading multi-channel customer engagement platform that enables more than 200 global brands to engage with their users all along the customer journey, from acquisition to mid-journey to long-term retention.

Leanplum's customer engagement platform helps forward-looking brands transform data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, and allows brands to target customer communication across all channels, including email, push and in-app messages. Leanplum's segmentation and targeting capabilities are first-class allowing for simple ways in which brands can create segments as wide or narrow as needed. The Leanplum engagement platform delivers experiences that are timely, tested and relevant to the customer, resulting in building loyalty that fuels business growth.

"We are proud to be recognized by MarTech Breakthrough for the second year in a row for our continuous innovation in mobile marketing," said George Garrick, CEO of Leanplum. "Working closely with our customers and truly understanding their needs allows us to be laser-focused on providing them with the right tools to reach their revenue goals and improve user retention. As Leanplum continues to grow, I am excited to oversee the enablement of additional global brands to engage with their customers in a relevant and personalized manner."

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, market research and customer experience, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,750 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

"Understanding user behavior and personalizing marketing campaigns is certainly one of the top MarTech trends and success stories in this past year, and Leanplum is a pioneering leader in this space," said James Johnson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. "With Leanplum's compelling advanced technology that gives brands a holistic view of their customer base, organizations are able to identify 'hooks' or engagement opportunities with their users. Leanplum's satisfied and enthusiastic customers speak for themselves and we are thrilled to recognize the company's achievements with this 2020 MarTech Breakthrough Award."

About Leanplum

Leanplum, the leading multi-channel customer engagement platform helps forward-looking brands like Zynga and TED meet the real-time needs of their customers. By transforming data into an understanding of users' needs and wants, and optimizing engagement campaigns utilizing multiple communication channels, our platform delivers unified experiences that are timely, tested, and relevant — building customer loyalty that fuels business growth.

Founded in San Francisco, Leanplum has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia, and has received more than $125 Million in funding from leading Silicon Valley venture capital firms. Learn more at www.leanplum.com

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Media contact:

Marjaneh Ravai

Leanplum

[email protected]

SOURCE Leanplum

Related Links

http://www.leanplum.com

