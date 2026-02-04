LeanTaaS Named Best in KLAS for Capacity Optimization Management for the Second Straight Year

Back-to-back wins reinforce customer trust and category leadership, making LeanTaaS the only vendor to ever win Best in KLAS in Capacity Optimization Management.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanTaaS, Inc ., the market leader in AI-powered and cloud-based capacity management, staffing, and patient flow software and services for healthcare, announced today that it has been named Best in KLAS 2026 for Capacity Optimization Management by KLAS Research for the second year in a row. LeanTaaS is the only vendor to win Best in KLAS in this category, earning the recognition in back-to-back years. The Best in KLAS awards recognize the highest-rated healthcare technology solutions based on direct customer feedback and real-world outcomes.

LeanTaaS and its cloud-based iQueue platform achieved a 95.6 overall performance score on KLAS' 100-point scale and earned A+ ratings across key customer experience pillars including Culture, Loyalty, Relationship, and Value. Customers from across LeanTaaS' customer base of nearly 200 health systems also reported exceptionally strong satisfaction and long-term commitment indicators, including:

100% would buy again

100% say LeanTaaS keeps all promises

100% say LeanTaaS is part of their long-term plans

As health systems face policy shifts, declining reimbursements, workforce shortages, and razor-thin margins, capacity optimization has become a C-suite priority. Best in KLAS recognition is one of the clearest customer-validated signals of performance and partnership.

"Being named Best in KLAS for the second year in a row is especially meaningful because it means that LeanTaaS is delivering what health systems need most: measurable impact and a true partner they can rely on year after year," said Mohan Giridharadas, Founder and CEO of LeanTaaS. "We're proud that our customers continue to validate LeanTaaS as the trusted standard for capacity optimization management, and we are committed to helping providers unlock capacity, expand access, and deliver better care in increasingly complex environments."

The iQueue platform applies Lean principles and AI-powered predictive and prescriptive analytics to help hospitals, health systems, surgical clinics, and infusion centers optimize constrained resources like operating rooms, inpatient beds, and infusion chairs. Across the nation, healthcare organizations use iQueue to increase patient access, reduce wait times, lower costs, and strengthen operational and financial performance.

"LeanTaaS is once again Best in KLAS in the Capacity Optimization Management category, reflecting top customer ratings and strong results," said Niel Oscarson, Research Director at KLAS Research. "In our conversations, customers consistently highlight the value LeanTaaS delivers through its combination of software and transformation services. As health systems increasingly prioritize capacity management, LeanTaaS continues to stand out for high satisfaction with both outcomes and partnership, earning Best in KLAS for the second year in a row — a distinction no other vendor in the category has achieved, even once."

Customer Feedback

The following snapshot of anonymized customer perspectives reflect why LeanTaaS continues to earn top ratings for both outcomes and partnership.

Analytics that power performance

"We went with LeanTaaS because nobody else is doing what they do with predictive analytics at the same level of accuracy. LeanTaaS' strengths are outside-of-the-box thinking, customer support, and collaboration. They are huge on those things." - VP/Other Executive of Health System

"Somebody asked me what our operations would look like if we removed iQueue, and I said we would be dead and I would retire. A lot of the things that we do have KPIs associated with them, so we lead the pack of other organizations out there. We use the data analytics LeanTaaS provides us and make decisions based on the data analytics." - VP/Other Executive of Health System

Beyond the EHR

"We have leaders who think that our EHR should be able to do this stuff and that we shouldn't have to use something like LeanTaaS' system. But the capabilities of both systems aren't the same. We looked at our EHR's capabilities before we went live with iQueue, and our EHR vendor has not caught up to what LeanTaaS has. In terms of supporting our opportunities around interoperability, the system is there." - VP/Other Executive of Health System

White-glove service and support

"LeanTaaS really provides whatever we expect from a vendor and a partner. They are like a family. LeanTaaS is at the top of the list when it comes to service. They really build the experience and the relationship, and LeanTaaS is there for us to hold our hands because they want us to be successful." - VP/Other Executive of Health System

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS transforms health system, hospital, surgical clinic, and infusion center operations through software and services that combine Lean principles, AI-powered predictive and prescriptive analytics, and machine learning. The company's software and services are being used by nearly 200 health systems in 1,200+ hospitals and centers across the nation, which rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA with an office in Charlotte, NC. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on LinkedIn .

About KLAS Research

KLAS Research is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Visit KLAS on LinkedIn . Learn more at: klasresearch.com .

Media Contact:

Kate Soden

[email protected]

SOURCE LeanTaaS