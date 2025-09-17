Leap and Endear Power the Future of In-Store Retail for Modern Brands

Retail leaders help brands create premium in-store experiences that drive loyalty, sales, and ROI

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's rapidly evolving retail landscape, shoppers expect more than just convenience—they expect connection. As brands face growing pressure to deliver premium, personalized in-store experiences, Leap and Endear are helping them rise to the occasion. Leap, the leading platform for physical retail, and Endear, the retail CRM for modern brands, are partnering to give retailers a strategic advantage, especially as they head into the busiest shopping season of the year.

Despite ongoing growth in e-commerce, physical stores remain essential. In fact, 84% of U.S. retail sales still happen in-store, representing more than 5X the volume of online purchases. For brands, especially those in the luxury and mid-market segments, that means having an impactful in-store strategy, where loyalty is built, relationships are formed, and ROI is won or lost.

"We are excited to power omnichannel retail for more than 50 brands across 12 markets, helping them drive profitable growth, acquire new customers and further drive customer lifetime value," said Jon Levy, Executive Vice President, Retail Success at Leap. "With our store teams driving personalized clienteling via Endear, it's game-changing to have a trackable and scalable solution that drives impact.

The Leap-Endear partnership gives retail brands the tools to optimize both presence and performance. Leap handles every aspect of physical retail - from real estate to staffing, while Endear equips sales teams with powerful tools for data-driven, personalized clienteling. The result is a seamless omnichannel experience that enables a high-touch, human experience that is built for long-term growth.

"The Grown Brilliance brand is built on fostering a close client relationship with every client that visits our stores and one of Leap's platform advantages is clienteling services through Endear," said Akshie Jhaveri, Founder of Grown Brilliance. "Clienteling is the essential foundation that allows our sales associates to transform transactions into highly personalized, memorable experiences. By leveraging deep customer insights and fostering genuine relationships, this practice builds profound loyalty and drives long-term sales."

"We believe that personalized customer engagement isn't just a trend; it's the future of retail and really the core of what we do," said Leigh Sevin, Co-Founder and CEO of Endear. "Our work with Leap makes it possible for store teams to go beyond the transaction and truly maximize every customer interaction. Together, we're giving retailers the tools to connect with shoppers in the moments that matter most and drive real results."

This partnership comes at a critical moment. Holiday foot traffic is expected to surge, with U.S. retail sales forecasted to hit $163 trillion, a 3% increase over 2024. Brands need to convert that traffic into more than just sales—they need loyalty, insight, and long-term customer value.

"Partnering with Leap and using Endear has been a game-changer for our brand. Our in-store sales have soared, proving how powerfully this platform bridges the gap between our e-commerce and retail channels," said Andrea Green-Morris, VP of Customer Experience at MZ Wallace. "Endear was the missing piece in our omnichannel strategy—it's not only strengthening relationships but also bringing new customers into our stores through proactive, personalized outreach. Our store teams quickly embraced the platform, using it to build a new level of trust with customers that goes beyond traditional marketing. We're thrilled by what we've accomplished and are excited to see what's next!"

Leap currently operates over 100 stores across 12 major U.S. markets for brands like Knix, Alohas, and Frankies Bikinis. Endear powers relationship-driven selling for leading names like Reformation, Glossier, and UNTUCKit.

For brands looking to elevate their in-store experience and maximize ROI this season and beyond, visit https://endearhq.com/leap-partnership to learn more.

About Endear

Endear is the retail CRM for modern brands that want to build more meaningful customer relationships that drive real results. Designed for growing mid-sized brands, Endear empowers store teams with unified customer profiles backed by real-time data, seamless integrations, and AI-powered tools that make clienteling scalable and effective. By streamlining outreach across channels like text, email, and WhatsApp, Endear helps deliver personalized, high-impact customer experiences that increase foot traffic and boost sales. By making every engagement trackable and actionable, Endear is redefining retail ROI so every store becomes a performance channel and every interaction becomes an opportunity for growth. For more information, visit https://endearhq.com/ .

About Leap

Leap is building the world's largest network of branded retail stores – powered by data, technology, and scale. Leap's platform enables brands to deploy stores that work in concert with e-commerce more rapidly at reduced cost and risk. Brand stores powered by Leap bring modern brands to life with compelling, immersive customer experience and operations driven and informed by millions of data points. For more information, visit https://www.leapinc.com/ .

SOURCE Endear