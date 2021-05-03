LEAP Announces Franchisee in Arizona

MESA, Ariz., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software is proud to announce that Bill Moritz of The Moritz Group has become the exclusive franchisee for LEAP Legal Software in the state of Arizona and will operate as LEAP Arizona.

Arizona law firms will receive a unique experience from the demonstration, sale, installation, training, and support of LEAP Legal Software. Developing a relationship with a franchisee in Arizona allows LEAP to specialize service to the Arizona legal industry.

The Moritz Group, based in Mesa, Arizona, is a legal practice management market leader in Arizona, with a focus on trust accounting best practices. Bill Moritz, founder, is recognized by the Arizona State Bar as an expert in both Trust Accounting and Case Management. Bill explains, "we have extensive experience in legal technology and accounting. We are uniquely equipped to meet the needs of attorneys and recognize innovation that enhances firm productivity. The Moritz Group is known in Arizona for providing quality technology service solutions to attorneys."

Peter Baverstock, LEAP US CEO, elaborates that "the legal industry is different in every state. To best serve all lawyers in the US, it is important that LEAP have business owners and state holders with specialized knowledge of the law and legal industry in their state. LEAP has a focus on providing localized support. By doing so, we help lawyers simplify their IT, reduce their overhead, and make more money. Bill and his company are leaders in Arizona and the legal industry, and we are proud to partner with him."

To learn about how LEAP helps Arizona firms, visit leap.us/arizona/.

For more information, please contact:

LEAP Arizona

854 North Ashbrook

Mesa, AZ 85213

www.leap.us/arizona/

SOURCE LEAP Legal Software

