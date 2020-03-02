LEAP Announces New Product Release for Connecticut Attorneys

NEW HAVEN, Conn., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software, the leading legal practice management software solution announces the release of LEAP to Connecticut attorneys practicing in small and medium-sized law firms. LEAP has dedicated a team of attorneys and developers to legal content and product innovations to serve the Connecticut legal market.

These new deliverables include:

A re-imagined UI that unifies and simplifies legal document management, accounting and billing, automatic time recording, and a legal client service portal

A dedicated library of fully automated legal and court forms for family law, real estate, wills, trusts and estates, and general litigation

Improved data transfer from legacy practice management systems

Free, online, on-demand training for all users

One of LEAP's user experience enhancements includes invoicing flexibility for Connecticut attorneys. With LEAP 2x, law firms in Connecticut can edit fields directly in their invoices. This new feature provides flexibility that is unparalleled in any other practice management software. Users can create new time and fee entries, cost recoveries, and unbilled time entries without closing out of the invoice. LEAP Client, Salvatore Bellomo, says, "I was very pleased with the new features. I can see where it will truly help to more fully automate my office and practice. The integrated time feature will make our invoicing and keeping track of trust accounts easier and more reliable."

Additionally, as part of the LEAP 2x release, LEAP has introduced the LEAP Web Portal for the first time to Connecticut attorneys. The Web Portal acts as a back-end legal CRM to communicate and collaborate with current and prospective legal clients. Booking appointments is simplified and streamlined to sync with attorneys' scheduling and availability. Clients can also fill in their personal and matter-based information through innovative online intake forms, which can be imported into LEAP to create a new client file. The Web Portal provides concierge-level service to small and medium-sized law firm's clients by integrating fully with the rest of the practice.

"Our primary responsibility is to help make Connecticut attorneys more successful and efficient in engaging their clients while aligning and improving all aspects of managing their legal practices", said Peter Baverstock, CEO of LEAP US. "They shouldn't 'have to' use multiple software products or maintain physical servers for their law offices to ensure excellent client service and streamlined workflows. By truly listening to our customers, we're delivering new features and simplified processes that make a big difference in running successful law firms."

Another ease-of-use enhancement includes the data transitions from legacy software providers in as little as four days. This is in stark contrast to other vendors that require customers to transfer client files and accounting data on their own, which is costly, error-prone, and time-consuming.

About LEAP Legal Software

LEAP Legal Software is the leader in cloud-based legal practice management solutions that empower lawyers to work anywhere, anytime. LEAP Legal Software U.S. is part of the LEAP group of companies, an established provider of law firm practice management software in the U.S., Australia and the UK. For more information, visit www.leap.us.

