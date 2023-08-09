LEAP EVENT TECHNOLOGY LAUNCHES INTEGRATED MERCHANT SERVICES SOLUTION

Leap Merchant Services enables event organizers to efficiently manage payments, optimize revenue, and elevate the attendee experience.

DALLAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Event Technology announced today the launch of their fully integrated merchant services solution included as part of its unified, start-to-finish suite of event technology and service offerings. Powered by Stripe, Leap's merchant services consolidates critical transaction infrastructure and services across all enterprise ticketing and e-commerce products that support clients in the attractions, fandom, music, comedy, sports, and performing arts verticals, as well as Leap's do-it-yourself (DIY) offering, Ticketleap. This all-encompassing solution, including payment gateway, processor, and merchant account, is designed to save Leap clients the time and effort of managing their own payment systems.

With centralized record keeping, built-in capabilities to process a range of payment options for attendees (including methods like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Afterpay), simple refunding, and smooth, hassle-free deposits and reconciliations, clients will have access to every merchant option they need to optimize revenue, all with a simple opt-in at no additional cost. Using this integrated merchant services offering also means clients can take advantage of Leap's chargeback and fraud mitigation tools, enhancing efficiency by shifting that role to Leap's team of event-risk experts.

"By offering a secure, PCI compliant option for merchant services, we're not just improving the overall process for clients; we're also making it easier to further elevate the attendee experience," said Michael Marty, President of Leap Event Technology. "For our clients, housing a modern payment platform with our selection of vertical-specific ticketing solutions leads to an even more seamless attendee purchase experience. This greases the wheels for easier ticket sales, as well as add-ons like pre-purchased merchandise and VIP perks. Plus, our enhanced fraud protection tailored for live events gives an extra layer of security to our clients and their ticket buyers, all while placing no additional burden on the event organizer."

About Leap Event Technology

Leap's global event technology solution empowers organizers to transform their events into electrifying experiences for attendees. The company provides an all-in-one suite of ticketing, mobile apps, experiential marketing, CRM, merchant services, and event management tools, combined with expert marketing & analytics. This unified approach empowers organizers to drive nonstop engagement and capture fan insights before, during, and after their event. With offices in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Montreal, and Sydney, plus an expansive remote workforce, their team is dedicated to helping organizers connect with audiences and bring once-in-a-lifetime experiences to event goers around the world. Their game-changing technology and passionate team are why the most iconic brands in attractions, music, fandom conventions, sports, and the arts use Leap to elevate their experiences. Find out more at leapevent.tech .

