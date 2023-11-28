Leap Partners Acquires Another Company in Chattanooga

News provided by

Leap Partners

28 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Leap Partners acquires Patriot Services in Chattanooga, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, one of the fastest-growing home service companies with HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses across the Southeast, is expanding in Tennessee with its recent acquisition of Patriot Services in Chattanooga, Tenn.

"Patriot Services is a perfect addition to our family of companies," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "We are excited to expand and bring our commitment to the highest-quality service to more customers in the Chattanooga market."

Patriot Services is Chattanooga's local expert in plumbing, heating and air conditioning. The former owner, Terry Morrow, will continue to lead his team and will continue to operate as Patriot Services.

"My team and I have worked hard over the years to build a company that provides top-quality work that we can all be proud of," Morrow said. "We are excited to continue on that mission to serve the Chattanooga community, now with Leap Partners' help and expertise."

Over the last two years, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include 14 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering the local leaders to manage with autonomy. 

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with their companies or planning their exit strategy can visit theleappartners.com to learn more or speak with other owners about their selling experience.

About Leap Partners
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

SOURCE Leap Partners

