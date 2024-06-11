Leap Partners Continues Expansion in Kentucky

Leap Partners acquires Air Care Heating and Cooling in Elizabethtown, Ky.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, one of the fastest-growing home service companies with HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses across the Southeast, has proudly announced its latest expansion in Kentucky with the acquisition of Air Care Heating and Cooling in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. In 2022, Leap Partners also acquired Hornback Plumbing, a plumbing company in the area. The two companies will now partner to provide HVAC and plumbing services to the Elizabethtown community.

"We are thrilled to continue our growth in Kentucky," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners chief executive officer. "Air Care has established themselves as a premier heating and cooling provider for residents of Elizabethtown, and their values perfectly align with Leap's. The Air Care and Hornback Plumbing teams working alongside each other are a perfect match to provide more top-tier services to our customers."

Serving Elizabethtown for more than 10 years, Air Care specializes in providing affordable HVAC comfort solutions for residential and commercial clients. The company will continue to be led by former owner Chet Lovall and will still operate under the Air Care brand.

"We are excited to have Leap Partners' support and industry knowledge so we can continue our growth," Lovall said. "I am excited for the additional career opportunities this will offer my team."

Over the last two years, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include 17 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina and Tennessee. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering the local leaders to manage with autonomy.

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with their companies or planning their exit strategy can visit theleappartners.com to learn more or speak with other owners about their selling experience.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

