Leap Partners Expands Footprint With Strategic Acquisition in West Virginia

Leap Partners

Oct 01, 2024, 09:45 ET

Appalachian Heating, a Family-Owned Business With 75 Years of Service, Joins Leap Partners' Growing Portfolio

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, one of the fastest-growing home service companies with HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses across the Southeast, has proudly announced its latest acquisition of Appalachian Heating, a trusted third-generation business serving West Virginia since 1948. This partnership marks Leap Partners' entrance into West Virginia, further extending its regional presence.

Appalachian Heating, led by father-and-son duo Dan and Daniel Akers, has built a legacy of reliable service across West Virginia and Virginia. Both Dan and Daniel will continue to lead their teams under the Appalachian Heating brand as they continue their journey with Leap Partners.

"We are excited to expand into West Virginia with Appalachian Heating," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners chief executive officer. "Dan, Daniel and the Appalachian Heating team have built an incredible business in the community over the past 75 years. We are excited to work together to continue their growth."

The partnership with Leap Partners will bring additional resources, technology and expertise to Appalachian Heating, further strengthening its service offerings.

"Joining Leap Partners is a natural evolution for our company," Daniel Akers said. "Their support will help us continue to grow and honor the family legacy we've built. With Leap Partners' resources and expertise, we're confident that Appalachian Heating will reach new heights, while keeping the same commitment to our customers and community." 

Over the last two years, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include 18 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering the local leaders to manage with autonomy.

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with their companies or planning their exit strategy can visit theleappartners.com to learn more or speak with other owners about their selling experience.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com/testimonials.

