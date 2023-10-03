Leap Partners Expands in Florida and Tennessee

News provided by

Leap Partners

03 Oct, 2023, 10:27 ET

Leap Partners acquires Paradise Home Services in Navarre, Fla., and Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electrical in Jackson, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, a fast-growing home services company with HVAC and plumbing businesses across the Southeast, is expanding in the Florida and Tennessee markets through its new acquisitions of Paradise Home Services in Navarre, Fla., and Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electric in Jackson, Tenn.

"The Paradise and Tim Ferguson teams have built amazing companies through a dedication to their employees and exceptional customer service," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "These characteristics are perfectly aligned with the Leap Partners mission. We are excited to have both companies join our growing family."

Paradise Home Services is an air conditioning, heating and plumbing company that serves the Florida Panhandle, from Panama City Beach to Pensacola. The former owners, Justin Deese and Chris Gist, will continue to lead their teams and will continue to operate as Paradise Home Services.

Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electric is a full-service heating, air, plumbing and electrical company in Jackson, Tenn, that has been serving its customers for over 24 years. Jacob Hamilton and his team will continue to serve the Jackson/Memphis, Tenn., areas as Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electric.

Over the last 18 months, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include 13 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri.

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with their companies or planning their exit strategy can visit theleappartners.com to learn more or speak with other owners about their selling experience.

About Leap Partners
Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

SOURCE Leap Partners

Also from this source

Leap Partners Expands in Kentucky

Leap Partners completes three acquisitions in June

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.