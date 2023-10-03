Leap Partners Expands in Florida and Tennessee

Leap Partners acquires Paradise Home Services in Navarre, Fla., and Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electrical in Jackson, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, a fast-growing home services company with HVAC and plumbing businesses across the Southeast, is expanding in the Florida and Tennessee markets through its new acquisitions of Paradise Home Services in Navarre, Fla., and Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electric in Jackson, Tenn.

"The Paradise and Tim Ferguson teams have built amazing companies through a dedication to their employees and exceptional customer service," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "These characteristics are perfectly aligned with the Leap Partners mission. We are excited to have both companies join our growing family."

Paradise Home Services is an air conditioning, heating and plumbing company that serves the Florida Panhandle, from Panama City Beach to Pensacola. The former owners, Justin Deese and Chris Gist, will continue to lead their teams and will continue to operate as Paradise Home Services.

Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electric is a full-service heating, air, plumbing and electrical company in Jackson, Tenn, that has been serving its customers for over 24 years. Jacob Hamilton and his team will continue to serve the Jackson/Memphis, Tenn., areas as Tim Ferguson Plumbing, Air, and Electric.

Over the last 18 months, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include 13 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri.

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with their companies or planning their exit strategy can visit theleappartners.com to learn more or speak with other owners about their selling experience.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

