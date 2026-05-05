Leap Partners Grows Again in Florida

Leap Partners acquires Air Hawk Heating & Cooling in the Tampa Bay area

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners, one of the Southeast's fastest-growing home service companies, is proud to announce its continued expansion in Florida through the acquisition of Air Hawk Heating & Cooling, a leading HVAC provider based in Odessa, FL.

Built by Joseph Massa over the past 11 years, Air Hawk Heating & Cooling has become a cornerstone of the Odessa, FL community, known for its commitment to quality workmanship and long-standing customer relationships.

"Joe has built an outstanding business with a relentless focus on service and culture," said John Cerasuolo, CEO of Leap Partners. "Air Hawk has earned the trust of its community, and we're excited to support that foundation and help accelerate its growth."

Air Hawk Heating & Cooling will continue to operate under its existing brand name, maintaining the trusted local relationships customers rely on. Joe will continue to lead the company with his team, guiding its next phase of growth with the added resources and support from Leap Partners.

"We're excited to join Leap Partners and take Air Hawk to the next level," said Joe. "Their experience and support team make them the right partner for us. This partnership allows us to continue serving our community while creating new opportunities for our employees and customers."

Over the last four years, Leap Partners has acquired 32 HVAC, plumbing, and electrical companies across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering local leaders to operate with autonomy.

HVAC, plumbing, and electrical business owners interested in selling—whether they want to stay involved or plan an exit—can visit theleappartners.com to learn more or connect with other owners about their experience.

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read owner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

SOURCE Leap Partners