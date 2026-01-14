Leap Showcases Hybrid Roofing Workflows at The 2026 International Roofing Expo

BALTIMORE, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap, a leading software platform built to help roofers and remodelers win and manage more jobs, is heading to the 2026 International Roofing Expo (IRE) in Las Vegas, January 20–22. Contractors visiting booth #1745 can see live demos, meet the Leap team, and enter to win exclusive giveaways.

As roofing businesses grow more complex, contractors are being asked to move faster, manage tighter margins, and deliver a more professional experience without adding unnecessary overhead. At IRE 2026, Leap is showing how its platform simplifies the workflow from the first conversation to the final invoice, so contractors can sell confidently and keep jobs running smoothly.

Built for How Roofing Actually Works Today

Leap highlights how many roofing businesses operate in reality: managing a mix of retail and insurance work on one connected solution. Rather than forcing separate systems or workarounds, Leap supports selling, reporting, production, and visibility in a single workflow.

At Leap's booth, contractors can:

Walk through real sales and production workflows

See how retail and insurance jobs stay connected without added complexity

Talk with the Leap team about reducing handoffs, errors, and downstream surprises

Explore how process improvements translate into real business impact

Enter to win IRE-only giveaways and grab new Leap swag

"No sales pressure. No generic demos," said Patrick Fingles, CEO at Leap. "Contractors want tools that work the way they do, not software that creates more friction. That's what we're showing at IRE."

One Solution. Fewer Gaps.

Leap helps contractors simplify their workflow with software that works as hard as they do. With Leap SalesPro and Leap CRM, roofing teams can sell accurately, protect margins, hand jobs cleanly into production, and gain reporting to run the business with confidence—whether a job starts as retail or insurance.

Visit Leap at IRE 2026

Contractors can find Leap at booth #1745 for hands-on demos, real conversations, and a closer look at how modern roofing businesses keep sales and production aligned. If you're evaluating how to simplify operations in 2026, Leap is worth your time on the show floor.

About Leap

Leap makes it easier for roofers and remodelers to win and manage more jobs. Built for real-world contracting, Leap simplifies estimating, sales, communication, project management, and reporting to help contractors save time, protect margins, and run stronger businesses.

