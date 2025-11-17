LEAP, SIMON & SHOPIFY COLLABORATE TO ACCELERATE BOMBAS EXPANSION INTO PHYSICAL RETAIL WITH NEW TEXAS STORE

A new model for modern, growing brands to launch stores with unparalleled speed to market and data driven operations

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap, the leading platform for modern physical retail, today announced the opening of Bombas' third-ever retail store in Austin, following successful openings in South Florida and New York City last month. This expansion leverages Leap's retail platform that integrates with Shopify and utilizes Simon® premium retail locations, enabling Bombas to establish physical retail spaces in key markets while minimizing traditional barriers that have long stood between brands and premium physical retail.

Building on the success of brands like Ring Concierge, which scaled its physical footprint in key markets nationwide, this collaboration continues to prove brands can seamlessly open brick-and-mortar locations. Leap's Platform, Shopify, and Simon's premier shopping destinations, offer industry expertise and a turnkey pathway for brands to scale their physical retail footprint.

"Expanding into physical retail is a natural and exciting next step in bringing the Bombas brand, products, and mission to more people in new ways," said Jason LaRose, CEO of Bombas. "We looked for partners who share our commitment to quality and customer experience, and who bring deep expertise to help guide us through this next chapter. With Leap, Shopify, and Simon, we're able to bring the comfort, quality, and sense of community our customers know online into an in-person experience that feels like a true extension of our brand."

The New Standard for Online-to-Physical Scale

Leap's Retail-as-a-Service (RaaS) model acts as the operational engine, managing the entire storefront journey from design and development to technology, staffing, and daily operations. This simplifies the complex process of brick-and-mortar expansion by providing a comprehensive solution that eliminates traditional barriers:

Turnkey Operations: End-to-end management of store setup, design, staffing, and ongoing management by Leap.

Reduced Risk: Minimized capital expenditure (CapEx) and flexible terms compared to traditional long-term leases.

Minimized capital expenditure (CapEx) and flexible terms compared to traditional long-term leases. Unified Technology: Leap's Platform seamlessly integrates with Shopify for consistent inventory, customer data, and sales tracking.

Premium Locations: Connecting brands to iconic retail environments, placing them directly in front of high-intent shoppers.

Sayed Saber, Director, Retail Partnerships at Shopify, emphasized the strategic shift this initiative represents for merchants: "This collaboration creates new opportunities for merchants looking to expand beyond digital. By utilizing Leap's platform with Shopify's commerce tools, merchants can overcome traditional barriers to physical retail—capital requirements, operational complexity, and long-term lease commitments. What used to take years and millions in investment can now happen in months with dramatically reduced risk, giving merchants more options to connect with customers wherever they shop."

"Our core value proposition is simple: we turn the complex and risky journey of retail expansion into a scalable growth channel," said Amish Tolia, co-founder & CEO of Leap. "By collaborating closely with Shopify, we provide a unified commerce experience, and by working with Simon, we ensure brands are positioned in the absolute best locations. Bombas is the perfect example of how our platform can rapidly scale an already powerful digital brand into physical retail."

Strategic Access to Premier Locations Nationwide

Physical stores are a vital component to a brand's omnichannel strategy, and Simon's premier properties nationwide, including Town Center at Boca Raton®, one of South Florida's top luxury shopping destinations, and The Domain™ in Austin, are both home to recently opened Bombas locations, ensuring brands can meet their customers where they shop.

"Bombas exemplifies the type of innovative brand we are proud to welcome to our centers," said Zach Beloff, Vice President, Leasing at Simon. "Through this collaboration, with Leap and Shopify, Simon is able to curate compelling retail experiences and reinforce our position as the premier physical destination for brand expansion."

Following successful pilots, the initiative is slated for expansion to include additional merchants and a wider range of premium retail locations throughout 2026. Leap operates across high-traffic retail destinations nationally, enabling Shopify merchants unparalleled flexibility to meet customers wherever they shop.

"We believe we're still in the early innings of this collaboration," added Tolia of Leap. "With Shopify and Simon, we've proven that this model works, delivering growth for brands like Ring Concierge and now Bombas. As we look ahead, we see the potential for hundreds of merchants to access this program across a growing network of premium retail spaces nationwide. This is just the beginning of how we're rewriting the playbook for physical retail."

About Leap

Leap is building the world's largest network of branded retail stores – powered by data, technology, and scale. Leap's platform enables brands to deploy stores that work in concert with e-commerce more rapidly at reduced cost and risk. Brand stores powered by Leap bring modern brands to life with compelling, immersive customer experience and operations driven and informed by millions of data points. For more information, visit https://www.leapinc.com/.

About Bombas

Bombas is a premium basics and footwear brand dedicated to comfort, quality, and impact. The company makes socks, underwear, tees, and slippers so comfortable they change the way you feel about socks, underwear, tees and slippers. Founded on the insight that socks are the most requested clothing item in homeless shelters (with underwear and tees at #2 and #3) Bombas donates an essential clothing item to individuals experiencing homelessness for every item purchased.On behalf of customers, Bombas has donated more than 150 million items, across a network of 4,000 giving partner organizations serving all 50 states and globally. Every Bombas product is thoughtfully designed for premium comfort, durability, and style, offering essentials for the whole family that both feel good and do good. Learn more at Bombas.com or by visiting a Bombas store location.

About Simon

Simon ® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

About Shopify

Shopify is the best commerce platform for scale on the planet. The worldʼs most innovative companies, including Brooklinen, Heinz, and Allbirds, choose Shopify for everything from online to retail to wholesale to social commerce. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

