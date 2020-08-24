Leap Therapeutics Expands Leadership Team with Addition of Two Industry Veterans

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Jason S. Baum, Ph.D., as Vice President, Head of Translational Medicine and Christine M. Granfield as Vice President, Head of Regulatory Affairs and Quality.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Jason and Chris to the team," said Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Leap. "Their expertise in the development and approval of novel therapies will prove invaluable as we advance our DKN-01 monoclonal antibody as a treatment for patients with multiple biomarker-defined cancers. We are excited to have them join us to lead and build out these critical functional areas."

Dr. Baum joins Leap with more than a dozen years of industry experience. Most recently, he served as Executive Director and Precision Medicine Leader, General Medicine and Lung Cancer with Novartis Oncology Precision Medicine. Prior to joining Novartis, Dr. Baum held various positions of increasing responsibility with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, including as Director, Head of Diagnostics and Biomarkers. He started his career as a Product Scientist with Cell Signaling Technology. Dr. Baum holds a Ph.D. in Molecular Biology, Cell Biology and Biochemistry and an M.A. in Biology from Boston University. He holds a B.A. in Biology from Colgate University.

Ms. Granfield joins Leap with more than 25 years of industry experience. Prior to joining Leap, she served as an independent regulatory consultant with Granfield Associates LLC. Previously, she was Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs with Novartis Corporation Oncology Business Unit, where she led the development of regulatory strategy and submissions for companion diagnostics supporting various oncology personalized medicine programs. Prior to her position with Novartis, Ms. Granfield served as Senior Director, Regulatory Affairs with Genzyme Corporation. She also held positions with Boston Scientific Corporation. Ms. Granfield has a BSE, Biomedical Engineering from The Catholic University of America and is a member of the Regulatory Affairs Professional Society.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq:LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap has formed a partnership with BeiGene, Ltd. for the rights to develop DKN-01 in Asia (excluding Japan), Australia, and New Zealand. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include Leap's expectations with respect to the development and advancement of DKN-01, including the initiation, timing and design of future studies, enrollment in future studies, potential for the receipt of future option exercise, milestones or royalty payments from BeiGene, and other future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Leap believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: that the initiation, conduct, and completion of clinical trials, laboratory operations, manufacturing campaigns, and other studies may be delayed, adversely affected, or impacted by COVID-19 related issues, the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for financing; the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; the size and growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially will be included in Leap Therapeutics' periodic filings with the SEC, including Leap's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020 and as may be updated by Leap's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the other reports we file from time to time with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

