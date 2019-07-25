Leap Therapeutics to Host Conference Call to Provide DKN-01 Program Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that it will host a conference call on August 6, 2019, to provide a program update for DKN-01, a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

Conference Call Details

Leap management will be joined by the following DKN-01 clinical investigators:

Samuel J. Klempner , M.D., Assistant Professor, Tucker Gosnell Center for Gastrointestinal Cancers, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Harvard Medical School

, M.D., Assistant Professor, Tucker Gosnell Center for Gastrointestinal Cancers, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center and Rebecca C. Arend , M.D., Assistant Professor and Associate Scientist, Gynecologic Oncology Clinic, UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center Experimental Therapeutics Program

U.S. Dial-in Number: (866) 589-0108

International Dial-in Number: (409) 231-2048

Conference ID: 3571417

The slides and audio webcast can also be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company's website at http://www.leaptx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the Company's website for 30 days.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein, a Wnt pathway modulator. DKN-01 is in clinical trials in patients with esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers. Leap's second clinical candidate, TRX518, is a humanized GITR agonist monoclonal antibody designed to enhance the immune system's anti-tumor response that is in advanced solid tumor studies. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include statements regarding Leap's expectations with respect to the development and advancement of DKN-01 and TRX518, including the initiation, timing and design of future studies, enrollment in future studies, business development, and other future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Leap believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the accuracy of our estimates regarding expenses, future revenues, capital requirements and needs for financing; the ability to complete a financing or form business development relationships to fund our expenses; the outcome, cost, and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials; the uncertain clinical development process, including the risk that clinical trials may not have an effective design or generate positive results; our ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of our drug product candidates; our plans to research, develop, and commercialize our drug product candidates; our ability to achieve market acceptance of our drug product candidates; unanticipated costs or delays in research, development, and commercialization efforts; the applicability of clinical study results to actual outcomes; the size and growth potential of the markets for our drug product candidates; our ability to continue obtaining and maintaining intellectual property protection for our drug product candidates; and other risks. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially will be included in Leap Therapeutics' periodic filings with the SEC, including Leap's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as filed with the SEC on April 1, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACT:

Douglas E. Onsi

Chief Financial Officer

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

donsi@leaptx.com

617-714-0360

Argot Partners

Investor Relations

Heather Savelle

212-600-1902

heather@argotpartners.com

