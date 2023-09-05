Leap Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that Douglas E. Onsi, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

Leap Presentation Details:

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date: Monday, September 11th, 2023

Time: 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Baird Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, September 13th, 2023

Time: 3:10 p.m. Eastern Time

A replay of the pre-recorded H.C. Wainwright presentation and a live webcast of the Baird fireside chat may be accessed on the Investors page of the company's website at https://investors.leaptx.com/, where a replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. FL-301, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin18.2, being developed in patients with gastric and pancreatic cancer. Leap also has preclinical antibody programs targeting Claudin18.2/CD137 and GDF15. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

