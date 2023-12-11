Leap Therapeutics to Present New Data from Part A of the DeFianCe Study of DKN-01 Plus Bevacizumab and Chemotherapy in Colorectal Cancer Patients at the 2024 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, today announced that the Company will be presenting new data in second-line patients with advanced colorectal cancer from the DeFianCe study, a Phase 2 study evaluating DKN-01, Leap's anti-Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) antibody, in combination with standard of care bevacizumab and chemotherapy at the upcoming 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium taking place in San Francisco, CA and virtually on January 18-20, 2024.

Leap Presentation Details:

Title: DKN-01 plus bevacizumab and chemotherapy as second-line (2L) investigational therapy in advanced microsatellite stable (MSS) colorectal adenocarcinoma (CRC): DeFianCe trial

Presenter: Meredith Pelster, MD, MSc | Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Tennessee Oncology

Session Type: Poster Discussion Session

Session Title: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Date and Time: Saturday, January 20, 2024, at 6:30 a.m. ET

Abstract Number: 104

Poster Session: Poster Session C

About the DeFianCe Study

The DeFianCe study (NCT05480306) is a Phase 2, open-label, global study of DKN-01 in combination with standard of care bevacizumab and chemotherapy in patients with advanced CRC who have received one prior systemic therapy for advanced disease. The Part A cohort enrolled 33 patients, including significant numbers of patients who had early progression on first-line therapy, previous exposure to bevacizumab, tumors with Ras mutations, or liver metastases. The study has expanded into a 130-patient Part B randomized controlled trial. The primary objective of the study is progression free survival. Secondary objectives include overall response rate, duration of response, and overall survival.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics (Nasdaq: LPTX) is focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Leap's most advanced clinical candidate, DKN-01, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) protein. DKN-01 is being developed in patients with esophagogastric, gynecologic, and colorectal cancers. FL-301, is a humanized monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin18.2, being developed in patients with gastric and pancreatic cancer. Leap also has preclinical antibody programs targeting Claudin18.2/CD137 and GDF15. For more information about Leap Therapeutics, visit http://www.leaptx.com or view our public filings with the SEC that are available via EDGAR at http://www.sec.gov or via https://investors.leaptx.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Such statements are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations of the management of Leap that are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved.

All statements, other than historical facts, including statements regarding the anticipated timing for completion of or success of enrollment in the DeFianCe study or any other clinical trial, the release of clinical data, and any outcomes of such trials; the potential, safety, efficacy, and regulatory and clinical progress of Leap's product candidates, including DKN-01; and any assumptions underlying any of the foregoing, are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Leap's plans, estimates or expectations could include, but are not limited to: (i) Leap's ability to successfully execute its clinical trials and the timing of enrollment in and cost of such clinical trials; (ii) the results of Leap's clinical trials and pre-clinical studies; (iii) Leap's ability to successfully enter into new strategic partnerships for DKN-01 or any of its other programs; (iv) whether any Leap clinical trials and products will receive approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies; (v) exposure to inflation, currency rate and interest rate fluctuations, as well as fluctuations in the market price of Leap's traded securities; and (vi) that the initiation, conduct, and completion of clinical trials, laboratory operations, manufacturing campaigns, and other studies may be delayed, adversely affected, or impacted by global conflict, or supply chain related issues. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. No representations or warranties (expressed or Implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements. Leap may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties including but not limited to those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Leap's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in its subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Neither Leap, nor any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives, undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Leap's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CONTACT:

Douglas E. Onsi

President & Chief Executive Officer

Leap Therapeutics, Inc.

617-714-0360

[email protected]

Matthew DeYoung

Investor Relations

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

[email protected]

SOURCE Leap Therapeutics, Inc.