Leap Towards the World! WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY to Introduce Its First 7 Nanometer SHA256 ASIC in CES 2019

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC, the 7nm SHA256 ASIC with high performance, high speed, high computing capability, and its associated hardware will be introduced for the first time during CES from January 8 to January 11, 2019. The rise of Blockchain 3.0 has driven the requirements of blockchain infrastructure layer computing chip and hardware equipment. However, the blockchain ecosphere faces the dilemma of failure in emphasizing both the development of chip R&D and system design capabilities. In order to provide higher performance in blockchain industry with software/hardware integration solution, WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC., the IC design startup company of blockchain in Taiwan, has been actively dedicated to the R&D of core computing capability, and technology development of ASIC and hardware equipment.

"Hardware is the solution for blockchain, and semiconductor is the foundation for the solution. WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY previews the explosive growth of applications of blockchain integrated with IoT at the hardware layer. By following the trend, the core team with more than a decade of experience in semiconductor and ICT industry was established in October 2017 with the objective of creating more diversified blockchain software/hardware integration applications starting from the bottom layer of ecosystem. Beginning with chip design, it will be expanded to the network layer and applications in order to create a complete blockchain ecosystem," stated by Kyle Yan, CEO of WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY.

"To provide the most comprehensive products and services, the team includes superior talents in various fields, such as IC design, IC manufacturing, construction of blockchain architecture, and development of AI algorithm. It can be regarded as a self-developed micro-industrial chain. Based on years of experience in the IC industry, WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY started from the independent chip design while working with multiple ecological partners to gradually develop the comprehensive solution 'DAIOT (Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) + AIoT)' under the future blockchain 4.0," Yan added.

WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY has been continually developing computing chip and hardware device. The first step to make WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY stride forward to the world is to announce the 7nm SHA256 ASIC and hardware for the first time in CES 2019. WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY has successfully helped the customers to complete the tape-out of 7nm ASIC in Q3 of 2018 and is in the stage of sample-out currently. Looking forward to the future, the team will be dedicated to the development of FPGA, General Blockchain Processor (GBP), distribute computing system plan to gradually establish the layout of fundamental hardware products in the "DAIOT" blockchain ecosystem, and enhance the influence of bottom layer of the architecture. Furthermore, WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY is achieving the complete blockchain ecosystem from chip, hardware equipment to applications.

Founded in Taiwan, the place where has the powerful technology knowledge, WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY aims to start as the foundation of ecosystem to integrate the industrial chain in Taiwan. With the advantages of the diverse team background and its unique blockchain technology, WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY benefits the industry to accelerate the requirement of hardware for blockchain 4.0 in the future. It can create more diversified blockchain applications and implement the vision of development.

WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY will attend CES 2019 from January 8 to January 11 in Las Vegas to demonstrate 7 nm SHA256 ASIC and hardware. For more information please refer to the following exhibition information.

Exhibition site: LAS VEGAS CONVENTION CENTER (LVCC)

Booth number: South Plaza #61031

Conference room: South Hall MP25480

[About SHA256 ASIC]

An Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) is an integrated circuit (IC) customized for a particular use. For example, a chip designed for high-efficiency blockchain hardware equipment is an ASIC.

About WHALECHAIN

WHALECHAIN is an IC design and system solution supplier from Taiwan which is dedicated to the development and application of blockchain technology. The team is focused on ASIC and hardware of blockchain, and it has gradually achieved the layout of fundamental product in "Hashing by Everything" blockchain ecosystem via the establishment of distributed computing power.

SOURCE WHALECHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC.