LeapCon 2026 Returns with Silicon Valley's Top Innovators in San Jose for a Three-Day Career Reinvention & Leadership Conference

Industry titans, including Siri Founder Adam Cheyer, former Starbucks President Howard Behar, former IBM Chief Executive, Sandy Carter, and more, convene from February 26 - 28, to offer top executive leadership training, expert coaching, and insights into the future of work.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 60% of today's workforce is projected to need training before 2027, Leap Academy, the career reinvention accelerator, announces the timely return of LeapCon 2026, a three-day leadership and growth conference designed to help professionals future-proof their careers and learn to stay "leap ready" in their pursuit of better pay and bigger roles.

Ilana Golan, CEO and founder of Leap Academy

Taking place February 26-28, 2026 at the Signia by Hilton in San Jose, California, LeapCon will assemble leading executives, serial entrepreneurs, and career transformation experts to address what Leap Academy Founder, Ilana Golan calls "the multi-chapter career era," where professional stability no longer comes from one employer, but from a deliberately built portfolio of skills, income streams, and personal brand equity.

"We're facing a quiet crisis," said Ilana Golan, CEO and founder of Leap Academy and the architect behind LeapCon. "Mid-career professionals whose entire identities revolve around a specific title or company are discovering that the old job rules no longer apply. LeapCon exists to help people make the connections and build the confidence needed to reinvent themselves before they are forced to."

Highlighted LeapCon 2026 Speaker Lineup: Attendees will connect with top leaders who have built, scaled, and transformed some of the world's most influential companies, including:

Adam Cheyer : Co-Founder of Siri (acquired by Apple) and founding member of Change.org

: Co-Founder of Siri (acquired by Apple) and founding member of Change.org Howard Behar : Former President of Starbucks North America and Starbucks International

: Former President of Starbucks North America and Starbucks International Guy Kawasaki : Chief Evangelist of Apple and Canva; host of the Remarkable People podcast

: Chief Evangelist of Apple and Canva; host of the podcast Sandy Carter : AI and Blockchain thought leader; former executive at AWS and IBM; named AI Innovation Leader of the Year

: AI and Blockchain thought leader; former executive at AWS and IBM; named AI Innovation Leader of the Year Gary Beasley : Co-Founder and CEO of Roofstock; former co-CEO of Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust

: Co-Founder and CEO of Roofstock; former co-CEO of Starwood Waypoint Residential Trust Eileen Wilder : Bestselling author and founder of Speaking School™; known as " The Queen of Stages "

: Bestselling author and founder of Speaking School™; known as " " Saul Blinkoff : Hollywood filmmaker and keynote speaker whose career spans Disney, DreamWorks, and Netflix

: Hollywood filmmaker and keynote speaker whose career spans Disney, DreamWorks, and Netflix Ilana Golan: World-renowned expert on career reinvention and the Founder/CEO of the award-winning Leap Academy, one of Inc.'s fastest-growing private companies in America.

"I am thrilled to be speaking at LeapCon 2026," said Guy Kawasaki. "This event is designed for ambitious professionals who want to position themselves as high-value leaders and learn directly from top executives and innovators."

Event Details:

What : LeapCon 2026 – Leadership & Career Growth Conference

: LeapCon 2026 – Leadership & Career Growth Conference When : February 26-28, 2026

: February 26-28, 2026 Where : Signia by Hilton, 170 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113

: Signia by Hilton, 170 S Market St, San Jose, CA 95113 Who : Hundreds of high-growth professionals, founders, executives, and career coaches

: Hundreds of high-growth professionals, founders, executives, and career coaches For more information or to register, please visit: https://invitation.leapacademy.com/leapcon-2026

About Leap Academy

Leap Academy is an award-winning career accelerator helping driven professionals build adaptability, reinvent themselves, and design portfolio careers for the future of work. In five years, Leap Academy clients have collectively generated over $80 million through promotions, new roles, negotiated exits, venture raises, and M&A, often while still employed. Many are senior operators at Google, the Gates Foundation, Amazon, and Salesforce, quietly building optionality before disruption forces their hand.

Named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for two consecutive years, Leap Academy has also been recognized as 'Startup of the Year'.

Media Inquiries & Interview Requests: For press credentials, speaker interviews, or additional information, contact: Kara De los Reyes at [email protected], 904-894-1191

SOURCE Leap Academy