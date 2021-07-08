LeapFrog® Announces New Collection of Learning Toys

"Whether parents are looking for toys to encourage imaginative play, introduce reading skills or to simply make learning fun, we have a great selection of new toys kids will love," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "Our toys encourage a child's natural curiosity and love of learning."

LeapLand Adventures™ is a unique plug-and-play learning video game for preschoolers ages three and up, featuring different lands with replayable levels and educational content such as letters, numbers, shapes and colors. Built for the TV with a wireless controller and HDMI game stick for quick and easy setup, kids can start playing right away because there is no web connection, downloads or account setup required. They can run and jump through progressive game levels, explore more than 150 learning items at their own pace by playing the educational content directly in the Learning Center and save game progress with up to five player profiles.

The On-the-Go Story Pal™ is an adorable, bunny-shaped, portable player that lets kids take story time wherever they go. It features 70+ stories, poems, songs and lullabies to encourage listening comprehension and build a foundation for a love of storytelling. With easy-to-navigate controls and a headphone jack, kids ages three and up can listen anywhere. Parents can personalize the On-the-Go Story Pal by recording up to 10 minutes of their voice reading their child's favorite story or create their own. They can also create a playlist of up to five stories, songs, poems or lullabies, while a timer allows parents to select a variety of stories, songs and lullabies to be played before the player shuts off. Free additional content is available for download and features four packs of additional stories and music.

Shop a rainbow of food with a grocery basket, shopping cart and an interactive food scanner in one. The Count-Along Basket & Scanner™ lets little ones pretend to grocery shop with a talking scanner that recognizes the play food pieces for learning fun. There are eight different food pieces that allow kids ages two and up to shop for fruits, veggies, proteins and grains. The toy has three modes, tons of music and silly lines that will keep kids laughing and learning for hours! Y'all bready for this? Let's shop!

With a modern new design and books that get kids excited about learning with touch-and-talk pages, the LeapStart® Learning Success Bundle™ is an interactive learning system that grows with children. Along with activities that include games, puzzles and creative challenges that enhance learning, the expansive LeapStart® library of books (sold separately) covers a variety of preschool through first grade subjects for 2-7 year olds with more than 30 activities in every book. The Go! Go! Cory Carson® Cory Carson Superhero School™ book, based on the popular animated series, and an additional activity book are included. The easy-to-hold stylus is comfortable for kids of all ages, promotes proper writing grip and neatly clicks into the cover for storage, while the carrying handle makes it easy to take LeapStart on the go.

Stories come to life with a touch as children embark on their learn-to-read journey with the LeapReader® Learn-to-Read 10-Book Mega Pack™. Using the LeapReader pen, children ages 4-8 years old can follow along as a story is read to them page by page, explore individual words, letters and objects, and progress at their pace to learn in a fun, interactive way. Each book in this 10-book set includes lively character voices that spark interest and activities that help build reading confidence by introducing vowel sounds, sight words, word blending, spelling skills and more.

These innovative new toys will be available this fall. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

