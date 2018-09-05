LeapFrog® Expands Infant and Preschool Collection with New Learning Toys

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8327352-leapfrog-infant-preschool-new-learning-toys/

"We had tremendous success with our Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart™ last year, which was part of our LeapFrog infant, toddler and preschool collection," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "The toys in this year's line feature the same rich, curriculum-based learning parents are looking for while offering fun, engaging content to support growthful experiences for kids."

LeapFrog infant and preschool toys create a foundation for future success by exposing children to important early skills such as vocabulary, letters and numbers. For example, the Learning Friends 100 Words Book™ allows toddlers to touch words on each page to explore new vocabulary and fun facts in both English and Spanish. With the new Safari Learning Station™, children can explore first words, numbers, shapes, colors and more in a robust activity center that adjusts and grows with the child. To help encourage a love of reading, kids can snuggle up with Storytime Buddy™, an interactive friend that builds reading skills through five stories. Finally, kids can go on a learning adventure with the Go-with-Me ABC Backpack™ as they learn the letters of the alphabet and how to write them with Mr. Pencil.

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com. Highlights of the line, available now, include:

Learning Friends 100 Words Book™: Join animal friends Turtle, Tiger and Monkey as they explore new vocabulary in the Learning Friends 100 Words Book™. Explore the colorful pages and touch each picture to hear the animals say toddler-appropriate words along with exciting facts and sound effects. For an immersive language experience, slide the language switch to hear the words, songs and instructions in Spanish. Touch the pictures to hear silly sound effects in Fun Sounds mode or press the light-up star button to hear two learning songs. Discover new vocabulary with cute learning friends! (Ages 18+ months; MSRP: $17.99)

Safari Learning Station™: From sitting to crawling to standing, the Safari Learning Station™ grows with your child, teaching and entertaining along the way. The three-in-one arch adjusts for floor play to standing play and includes three different modes. Giraffe, Lion and Zebra introduce the ABCs and 123s while playing catchy safari-themed songs. Press the light-up piano keys to make music and discover shapes and colors. Little ones can spin Elephant's bead spinner for fine motor fun and twist Chameleon's tail to learn about colors. Children will also love dropping the balls through Monkey's tail and watch as they roll down the ramp, through the trees and back to the child. Grow and learn on a safari adventure! (Ages 6+ months; MSRP: $49.99)

Storytime Buddy™: Encourage a love of reading with the plush Storytime Buddy™! Choose from five books about Buddy and his friends Bella, Cooper, Mona and Pepper, and Buddy will read each one. Beginner readers can read along while learning about emotions, shapes, numbers, colors and opposites. Kids can also interact with Buddy by answering reading comprehension questions and singing along to happy learning songs. When it's time for bed, they can snuggle up and drift off to sleep as Buddy quietly reads bedtime stories or plays Brahms' Lullaby while his tag becomes a color-changing nightlight. (Ages 2+ years; MSRP: $34.99)

Go-with-Me ABC Backpack™: Embark on a learning adventure with Mr. Pencil and the Go-with-Me ABC Backpack™. This one of a kind toy lets toddlers interact with the alphabet in awesome ways. Using the write and erase board, kids can practice letter writing and drawing with Mr. Pencil. The screen shows how to write each letter step-by-step. It even has an activity where you can turn the letters into silly animal drawings. Inserting the 26 letter pieces into the letter spaces teaches the letter name, letter sound, an animal that begins with that letter and more. Little learners can play seven different activities, and when they're done, the plastic backpack holds all the pieces inside. Clip the backpack closed and wear it like a real backpack for learning on the go. Draw, learn and get going! (Ages 3+ years; MSRP: $29.99)

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

