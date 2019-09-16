LeapFrog® Expands Infant and Preschool Collection with New Learning Toys

"At LeapFrog, what we do best is combine learning with fun ways to play," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "This year we're expanding on role play and musical toys packed with interactive content!"

The Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™ features pretend temperature controls, a rotisserie and 16 play pieces to encourage pretend play. When food pieces are attached to the skewer, the grill will recognize each piece while introducing food and colors. Little ones can get up and move with the musical Learn & Groove® Dancing Panda™, available exclusively at Walmart. They can play Freeze Dance and other games to explore the learning content, toggle the bridge switch to scroll through numbers 1-10 and letters A-Z, and use the whammy-bar music button to select dozens of different tunes. Finally, children can shake up learning with the Learn & Groove® Shakin' Colors Maracas™, featuring three modes of play that introduce colors, numbers and music. Little ones can count from 1-10 with every shake and use English and Spanish modes to explore all of the content in both languages.

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com. Highlights of the line, available now, include:

Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™: Keep learning on the menu with the Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™! Little grill masters can pretend to grill by securely placing eight different play food items on the interactive skewer. This smart grill recognizes the food's name and color. Twist the skewer to count along with the grill, then turn the temperature dial from 1 to 10. Hear the sizzling and cooking sounds! The grill knows if the heat is too high and asks to have the dial turned to a lower number. Safety messages are included: "Careful. The grill's hot! Don't get burned." Utensil hooks keep the tongs and spatula at the ready to serve steak, fish, green peppers and more onto the included plates. Don't forget the pretend sauce! Learn, Play and Music modes multiply the fun. Press the star button for grilling suggestions, melodies, phrases and sound effects. The pieces store inside this entertaining grill for easy clean-up. (Ages 2+ Years; MSRP: $39.99)

Learn & Groove® Dancing Panda™: Get up and move with the musical Learn & Groove® Dancing Panda™, available exclusively at Walmart! Watch Panda shake, dance and spin around to the music. The LED screen on his guitar lights up with shapes, letters and numbers with four play modes. Play Freeze Dance and other games to explore the learning content. Press the musical instrument buttons on Panda's light-up shoes to hear a saxophone, trumpet, drum and guitar. Toggle the bridge switch to scroll through numbers 1-10 and letters A-Z, while the whammy-bar music button on Panda's guitar selects dozens of different tunes, including songs about numbers, shapes, colors, letters and musical instruments. (Ages 9+ Months; MSRP: $29.82)

Learn & Groove® Shakin' Colors Maracas™: Shake up learning with the Learn & Groove® Shakin' Colors Maracas™! One maraca includes colorful shaker beads and the other features a light-up dome that changes colors and plays maraca sound effects. This musical toy includes three play modes that introduce colors, numbers and music. Little ones can add rattling sounds to the songs that play, count from 1-10 with every shake and press the six light-up buttons to hear color and instrument names. Switching between English and Spanish mode lets kids explore all of the content in both languages. (Ages 6+ Months; MSRP: $14.99)

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

