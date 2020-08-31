LeapFrog® Introduces New Infant and Preschool Learning Toys

"Parents can feel confident that when they give their child a LeapFrog product they're not just giving them a toy, but opening up an engaging new learning experience," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "Our new collection of infant and preschool toys not only enrich development but make learning fun, which is so important for children."

LeapFrog is expanding its collection of infant and preschool toys with exciting new products that encourage important skills at an early age. With a unique, innovative talk-back feature that lets kids speak and hear responses, the Speak & Learn Puppy™ is an interactive friend that teaches ABCs, 123s, emotions and language development across three levels of play. A complement to the best-selling Learning Friends® 100 Words Book™, the 100 Animals Book™ is fully bilingual, introducing kids to 100 animals in both English and Spanish. Leaning into learning through pretend role-play, LeapFrog is introducing the Pick Up & Count Vacuum™, that scoops up, counts and recognizes the colors of the included dust play pieces.

Speak & Learn Puppy™: Unleash your puppy love for Bailey, the Speak & Learn Puppy™! Watch your little friend come to life with flapping ears, a head that moves, and real-time responses. As toddlers learn to talk, this interactive dog repeats what they say and asks questions to keep the conversation going. Bailey says what your child says in a fun and interactive way in Babble mode. In Talk mode, the puppy has conversations with children and creates stories from their responses. Explore animal names, animal sounds, food, feelings, letters and numbers through four paw buttons and a light-up collar. Multiple songs encourage learning, and three learning levels allow the toy to grow with your children as their language skills develop. Talk and learn with Bailey! ($29.99; ages 12+ months)

100 Animals Book™: Hold 100 animals in your hands with the touch-sensitive pages of the 100 Animals Book™! Six double-sided, interactive pages feature animals from 12 habitats and environments. Kids have a natural curiosity about animals, and this book provides lots of opportunities for exploration with illustrations and photographs of animals from the desert, savanna, rain forest and more. Three modes teach about animal names, animal sounds and fun facts on each page. Switch the language setting to hear about the animals and listen to songs in either English or Spanish. Fun facts about animals promote early science awareness, making this book a must-have addition to every little learner's library. ($17.99; ages 18+ months)

Pick Up & Count Vacuum™: Count on picking up learning with the Pick Up & Count Vacuum™! This smart vacuum toy picks up ten play dust pieces as kids roll the vacuum over them, encouraging motor skills as they easily maneuver the pretend vacuum around the room. As the vacuum picks up the dust pieces, it recognizes each color and helps children with color recognition. Bouncing balls inside the spinning vacuum canister add excitement to pretend tidying. Three play modes teach colors, numbers and counting with six learning games. Five light-up panels illuminate to match the color of the piece the vacuum picks up, and the vacuum says the color name and counts the piece to reinforce learning. The tiltable vacuum adjusts to multiple heights, allowing this toy to grow with your child. A dust bin on the back collects and stores all ten dust pieces. Clean up on learning! ($27.99; ages 2+ years)

About LeapFrog

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

