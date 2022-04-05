LeapFrog® Introduces New Interactive Learning Toys

"The interactive experience in our new microscope is truly a wonderful example of innovation in learning toys," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "We love taking traditional educational tools, like a microscope or map, and adapting them for preschoolers so they can get excited about school skills such as science and geography."

With a large LCD screen and smart slides, the Magic Adventures Microscope lets kids explore flowers, insects, the human body and more through 220+ custom BBC videos and images. They can even create their own samples using reusable slides and examine objects around the house with this real microscope. Over-the-ear LeapPods Max learning headphones keep kids entertained with hours of audio activities that let them dance to party songs, listen to relaxing music, hear immersive stories, play active challenges and more. And just like adult headphones, LeapPods Max have Bluetooth® wireless technology so kids can connect to other devices and hear their favorite music, videos and games. For kids who want to discover the world's countries, oceans, natural wonders, animals and more, the Touch & Learn World Map features interactive touch points with fun facts for little ones to explore and engaging games to test their knowledge.

Highlights of the LeapFrog learning line, available later this year, include:

Magic Adventures Microscope™: Examine the microscopic world around you with the Magic Adventures Microscope™. Make big discoveries using the 2.4" LCD screen and eight double-sided smart slides. Explore 15 topics including flowers, insects, the human body and more through 220+ custom BBC videos and images. Find objects around the house and use the real microscope to discover even more. Create your own samples using the two reusable slides or sample tray to see things at 50x-200x magnification. See something amazing? Capture slide images and share your discoveries using a microSD card (not included). Play the quiz game, What's This? to test your knowledge or feed and heal microorganisms and defend them from micro-invaders across 24 exciting levels. (Ages 5+ years; MSRP: $89.99)

LeapPods Max™: LeapPods Max™ is an audio experience that goes beyond just listening to music. Hours of included screen-free activities let kids dance to party songs, unwind with instrumental music, experience audio adventures, complete active challenges, explore mindfulness activities and more. Play right away with no web connection, downloads or account setup required. Expand your imagination and spark curiosity with the included 14-page Adventure Passport guidebook that accompanies the audio adventures and pairs engaging soundscapes and animals sounds with detailed illustrations. But the play doesn't stop there! Wirelessly connect to your own devices using Bluetooth® wireless technology or use the included headphone cable to listen to your favorite music, podcasts and more. The over-ear design is comfortable and provides sound isolation for great sound quality at safe volume levels for kids. Easily explore the activities and music with simple controls that let you play, pause and switch modes without removing the headphones. Enjoy screen-free fun for years to come with these all-in-one interactive headphones. (Ages 4+ years; MSRP: $49.99)

Touch & Learn World Map™: Discover the world's countries, natural wonders, animals, and more with the Touch & Learn World Map™! Spread the map out on a table or floor or hang it on the wall, and start exploring! 200 interactive touch points invite little ones to look, touch, press and listen to learn about the world in Explore mode. 1000 fun facts help kids find out about oceans and continents, natural wonders, countries and languages, animals and habitats, landmarks and monuments. When you're ready to test your knowledge, switch to one of three games. World Racer pits kids against the clock to find each country on the map. In Animal Quest, use clues to find animals around the world. Landmark Hunt encourages little ones to search for famous sites all over the map. Bring the world to your children! (Ages 4+ years; MSRP: $39.99)

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE LeapFrog