LeapFrog® introduces smart blocks for smart kids with innovative LeapBuilders®.

"LeapFrog is shaking up the construction toy aisle by bringing building blocks to life with LeapBuilders," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "LeapBuilders are packed full of the educational content that LeapFrog is known for so kids can get even more out of their building fun!"

The perfect combination of building, learning and fun, LeapBuilders playsets feature an electronic Smart Star™ cube and double-sided learning blocks. When a learning block is inserted into the interactive Smart Star, it responds with fun sounds, educational songs and learning content such as colors, numbers, letters and more to create a uniquely engaging play experience. Children can also use blocks from other LeapBuilders sets to unlock additional responses.

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com/leapbuilders. LeapBuilders are recommended for ages two years and up and are available now at major retailers. Highlights of the line include:

LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™: Welcome home to the LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™! Build, create and learn with this interactive 61-piece house-themed block set. Kids can build using the easy-to-hold building blocks and double-sided learning blocks that feature letters. Insert the 20 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star™ and it will respond with educational songs and encouraging phrases about the alphabet that enhance building play with learning content. Build on the Smart Star cube to trigger sounds and encourage play. Press the question button on the Smart Star to hear requests to find specific blocks in the set. The music button plays three learning songs and three melodies. Use the learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive Smart Star to unlock additional content responses. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids. (MSRP: $39.99)

LeapBuilders® Food Fun Family Farm™: It's farming fun with the LeapBuilders® Food Fun Family Farm™! Build, create and learn with this interactive 50-piece farm-themed block set. Kids can build using the easy-to-hold building blocks and double-sided learning blocks that feature food and animals. Insert the 15 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star™ and it will respond with educational songs and encouraging phrases about animals, fruit and vegetables that enhance building play with learning content. Build on the Smart Star cube to trigger sounds and encourage play. Press the question button on the Smart Star cube to hear learning phrases and questions that get kids thinking about healthy foods. The music button plays melodies. Use learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive Smart Star to unlock additional content. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids. (MSRP: $34.99)

LeapBuilders® Shapes & Music Castle™: Build a magical world with the LeapBuilders® Shapes & Music Castle™! Build, create and learn with this interactive 30-piece castle-themed block set. Kids can build using the easy-to-hold building blocks and double-sided learning blocks that feature instruments. Insert the 10 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star™ and it will respond with educational songs and encouraging phrases about shapes and instruments that enhance building play with learning content. Build on the Smart Star cube to trigger sounds and encourage play. Press the question button on the Smart Star to hear requests to find specific blocks in the set. The music button plays four learning songs and five melodies. Use the learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive Smart Star to unlock additional content responses. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids. (MSRP: $24.99)

LeapBuilders® 123 Counting Train™: All aboard the LeapBuilders® 123 Counting Train™! Build, create and learn with this interactive 19-piece train-themed block set. Kids can build using the easy-to-hold building blocks and double-sided learning blocks that feature professions and numbers. Insert the 10 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star™ and it will respond with educational songs and encouraging phrases about professions and colors that enhance building play with learning content. Build on the Smart Star cube to trigger sounds and encourage play. Press the question button on the Smart Star to hear learning phrases about professions and colors. The music button plays five melodies and four learning songs. Use learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive Smart Star to unlock additional content responses. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids. (MSRP: $19.99)

LeapBuilders® 81-Piece Jumbo Blocks Box™: Get creative with the LeapBuilders® 81-Piece Jumbo Blocks Box™! Build, create and learn with this 81-piece block set. Kids can build using the easy-to-hold building blocks and double-sided learning blocks that feature letters and objects to build animals, vehicles, towers and more. For even more fun, combine with other LeapBuilders sets (sold separately) that include an electronic Smart Star™ cube. Insert the 13 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star and it will respond with fun sounds, educational songs and encouraging phrases that enhance building play with learning content. When you're done, store everything inside the box. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids. (MSRP: $19.99; available in August)

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

