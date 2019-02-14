LeapFrog® Introduces Unique New Twist on Handheld Gaming with RockIt Twist™

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative learning toys for children, announces RockIt Twist™, a new twist on handheld gaming where how kids play is as important as what they play! Reinventing educational gaming for kids ages four to eight, this new system features four sides of buttons, spinners, sliders and switches to provide a unique play experience of exciting games, digital pets, music and more. RockIt Twist is on display at the 2019 North American International Toy Fair®.

"Educational content is important to parents and we're serving that up in a gaming system that kids are asking for," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "We're incredibly excited to share this unique new take on handheld gaming."

RockIt Twist offers four sides to turn and play, light-up up controls, multiple games, digital pets and music to help kids game and learn with a twist. 12 preloaded games help kids learn a variety of skills including literacy, math, problem solving, science and creativity. Kids can play with three adorable digital pets and nurture them to grow. For even more exciting new game play, additional RockIt Twist game packs (sold separately) include more games, plus a new digital pet and RockIt Pet to match. They include fun themes such as baking, animals, dinosaurs and more.

RockIt Twist will be available later this year. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

