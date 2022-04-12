LeapFrog® Launches New Infant and Preschool Learning Toys

"We are so excited about the relaunch of our iconic Scout and Violet plush pals and their new innovative touch-sensitive technology – we love seeing little ones' faces light up when they hold the pups' paws and Scout and Violet interact with them," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "In addition, our new toys are perfect for pretend play that builds young imaginations and makes learning fun and exciting."

The adorable My Pal Scout Smarty Paws and My Pal Violet Smarty Paws offer magical moments when little ones and parents hold hands with each other and the toy for a special interactive experience. These new cuddly friends feature music, games and mindfulness activities while introducing first words, counting, feelings and emotions. They can even be personalized while still in the box, making them the perfect gift! The interactive Clean Sweep Learning Caddy comes with cleaning tools and a delightful bucket that lights up and sings. Playful learning modes help little ones discover colors, counting, directions and more, plus they can boogie to hilarious cleaning commands and hear funny squirting sound effects. For even more role-play fun, the Ironing Time Learning Set helps kids learn about shapes, colors and counting through engaging learning activities. The light-up, motion-activated iron plays songs, silly phrases and sound effects as kids iron the included play clothes.

Highlights of the new additions to LeapFrog's infant and preschool collection include:

My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ & My Pal Violet Smarty Paws™: Cute, cuddly and customizable, My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ and My Pal Violet Smarty Paws™ make the perfect friends for your little one. Touch-sensitive front paws feature sensors that begin silly reactions, music, games and mindfulness exercises when little ones hold both paws and stops when they let go to introduce cause and effect. Scout and Violet's paws can help create magical moments for kids and caregivers when they hold hands with each other and the toy adding an interactive experience everyone will love. Personalize the play and learning across more than 15 activities by programming Scout and Violet with the child's name, favorite food, color and animal. Scout and Violet will introduce your child to first words, counting, and feelings and emotions. They'll even teach your child how to spell their own name! Their ears and back paws also have little surprises. Press their ears to play 40+ songs, lullabies, and melodies, or to explore games and activities. The right back paw button activates nighttime mode that plays soft lullabies for 5, 10 or 15 minutes to help soothe little ones to sleep. (Ages 6+ months; MSRP: $24.99 each)

Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™: Clean up on fun and learning with the Clean Sweep Learning Caddy™! The cute lil' face on the bucket lights up and sings as kids pretend to clean with an interactive caddy and cleaning tools just like their favorite adults have. Place the mop in the bucket, then step on the pedal to make the mop spin and the "water" swish and swirl. Playful learning modes help little ones discover colors, counting, directions like up and down, and dancing. Hear funny squirting sound effects as you count to ten in Learn mode, then switch to Dance mode to follow along to playful DJ callouts. Boogie along to 20+ hilarious cleaning commands as you mop, sweep, wipe and giggle. In Pretend mode, hear funny phrases and realistic cleaning sound effects. Uh oh! The mop is still dirty. Press the orange pedal three more times! Inspire helpfulness and learning while encouraging kids to follow directions. Playset includes interactive caddy and bucket, mop, spray bottle, cloth, dustpan and broom. (Ages 3+ years; MSRP: $29.99)

Ironing Time Learning Set™: Press into learning about shapes, colors and counting with the motion-activated Ironing Time Learning Set™! This interactive iron plays songs, silly phrases and sound effects when kids move the iron back and forth. Join the iron in 10+ learning activities! Count to five or sing along to the alphabet song as you iron the included play clothes. Turn the temperature dial to hear about colors, fabrics, and low, medium and high heat. The number one is for low heat, perfect for delicate clothes. Now turn up the heat to watch the light change colors and play steam sound effects! Three buttons show kids numbers, colors and shapes. Press them to hear interactive phrases and questions. Can you find the red shirt? Now iron something with three circles! Watch the iron light up with the color that it names to help kids learn color vocabulary. Hello, yellow! (Ages 18+ months; MSRP: $14.99)

The Ironing Time Learning Set is available now. My Pal Scout Smarty Paws, My Pal Violet Smarty Paws and Clean Sweep Learning Caddy will be available this fall. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

