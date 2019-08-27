LeapFrog® puts a new spin on handheld gaming with RockIt Twist™.

"We're really excited to offer something truly innovative and unique in handheld gaming for this age group," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "RockIt Twist gives kids a high-quality gaming experience with fun new challenges at every turn, as well as the educational content LeapFrog is known for, so kids are learning while they play!"

RockIt Twist is a rotatable, handheld game system that offers a totally unique way to play exciting video games with light-up controls that surround the screen. During game play, one of the eight game controls will light up to indicate when each control is needed throughout a game. Kids can also nurture three adorable virtual RockIt Pets that hatch and grow from eggs. Since there's no need for Wi-Fi, kids can play anywhere. They can also listen to their own music with the built-in MP3 player. A built-in rechargeable battery, volume controls and a headphone jack are also included.

For even more exciting new game play, six additional game packs (sold separately) include more games, plus a new virtual RockIt Pets and physical RockIt Pets figure to match. Game packs feature popular themes such as baking, animals, dinosaurs and more.

RockIt Twist, available in green and purple, retails for $59.99 and is available now at major retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com/en-us/products/rockit-twist.

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 20 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

