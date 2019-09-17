LeapFrog® RockIt Twist™ and LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™ Named to TTPM Most Wanted List of Hot Holiday Toys

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today LeapFrog® announced its RockIt Twist™ and LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™ were named to the TTPM Most Wanted List. Selected from thousands of toys reviewed by TTPM, the leading video reviewer of toys, baby gear and pet products, these toys represent the most innovative, playful and on-trend gifts that will be available for the upcoming holiday season. RockIt Twist and the LeapBuilders ABC Smart House were also included in the expanded Top 40 Toys list, honoring toys that deserve recognition for their creativity or innovation, along with the Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™.

"It's an honor to be selected to TTPM's Most Wanted and Top 40 Toys lists," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "With so many great products for different ages and stages of play and learning in our LeapFrog lineup, these lists help parents discover the toys that they know their children will love this holiday season and beyond."

"LeapFrog has established an excellent reputation with parents by continually releasing innovative products that capture the minds of little ones and offer meaningful content," said Jim Silver, CEO and Editor in Chief, TTPM. "These products were obvious choices for TTPM's Most Wanted List as they are both uniquely engaging and allow children to have fun while learning and exploring, which we expect will make them huge hits this holiday season."

Full details about these products can be found below and at www.leapfrog.com.

RockIt Twist™: Game and learn with a TWIST! Four sides of buttons, spinners, sliders and switches provide a unique play experience that's perfectly paired with exciting video games. Preloaded games teach a variety of core skills including literacy, math, problem solving, science and creativity. Play with three adorable digital pets and nurture them to grow. Game packs (sold separately) include more games, plus a new digital pet and a RockIt Pet figure to match. Twist, turn, play and learn! Available in green or purple. (Ages 4-8 years; $59.99 )

LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™: Welcome home to the LeapBuilders® ABC Smart House™! Build, create and learn with this interactive 61-piece house-themed block set. Kids can use the easy-to-hold blocks to build a house and learn about the alphabet, objects around the house, colors and shapes as they build with the electronic Smart Star™ cube. Insert the 20 double-sided learning blocks into the interactive Smart Star and it will respond with fun sounds, educational songs and phrases that enhance building play with learning content. For even more fun, try using learning blocks from other LeapBuilders sets in the interactive cube to unlock additional content responses. Get building with smart blocks for smart kids! (Ages 2-5 years; $39.99 )

Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™: Keep learning on the menu with the Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™! Little grill masters can pretend to grill by securely placing eight different play food items on the interactive skewer. This smart grill recognizes the food's name and color. Twist the skewer to count along with the grill, then turn the temperature dial from 1 to 10. Hear the sizzling and cooking sounds! The grill knows if the heat is too high and asks to have the dial turned to a lower number. Safety messages are included: "Careful. The grill's hot! Don't get burned." Utensil hooks keep the tongs and spatula at the ready to serve steak, fish, green peppers and more onto the included plates. Don't forget the pretend sauce! Learn, Play and Music modes multiply the fun. Press the star button for grilling suggestions, melodies, phrases and sound effects. The pieces store inside this entertaining grill for easy clean-up. (Ages 2+ Years; $39.99 )

