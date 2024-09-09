LeapFrog® Unveils "Everything Starts with Reading" Campaign to Empower Parents and Inspire Children

The Everything Starts with Reading campaign is built on LeapFrog's commitment to fostering a love of learning through engaging, interactive products that grow with children. The campaign will showcase a range of LeapFrog's bestselling educational tools, each tailored to different stages of a child's reading development. From language foundations to reading comprehension, LeapFrog products support every step of a child's reading journey.

LeapFrog has partnered with a diverse group of influential voices, each sharing their unique reading experiences and how LeapFrog products are inspiring their children. From actress and singer Ashley Tisdale to astronaut Kellie Gerardi, former NFL athlete Andrew East and influencers across fashion, beauty and food—including Kahlana Barfield Brown, Abbie Herbert, Alissa Nguyen and Nabela Noor—this campaign brings together a wide range of perspectives to celebrate the power of reading. These influencers will highlight how reading has shaped their lives, demonstrating the importance of literacy in achieving success. Their stories will not only generate excitement but also provide today's parents with practical tips on how to support their child's reading journey with LeapFrog.

"We're thrilled to launch the Everything Starts with Reading campaign, which embodies our mission to spark a love of learning in children from an early age," said Karen Balduf, Vice President of Marketing, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "Whether an actress, astronaut, or athlete, reading is the foundation of every journey, and we're excited to see our diverse group of influencers share their personal stories and how they're nurturing a love of reading in their children."

Featured products in the campaign include:

My Pal Scout Smarty Paws™ (Ages 6+ months): A cuddly, customizable, touch-sensitive companion that encourages first words and early language development with playful activities, phrases, sounds and babbles.

Get Ready for Phonics™ Spin & Learn (Ages 18+ months): This interactive toy helps children build a strong language foundation by introducing the 44 sounds of the English language through engaging phonics games and activities. The colorful illustrations and fun phrases make learning phonics an exciting adventure, laying the groundwork for future reading success.

Learning Friends® 100 Words Book™ (Ages 18+ months): A touch-sensitive book that introduces children to over 100 words across 12 categories, helping to build a robust vocabulary in both English and Spanish. With interactive pages and fun facts, this bilingual learning tool supports long-term reading success and fosters an early love for language.

LeapStart® Learning Success Bundle™ (Ages 2-7 years): An interactive learning system that makes education fun and engaging with touch-and-talk pages filled with a variety of activities. The Learning Success Bundle™ includes the Go! Go! Cory Carson® Cory Carson Superhero School™ book and additional activities designed to build early reading skills, fostering a love for learning from a young age.

Mr. Pencil's® Scribble, Write & Read™ (Ages 3+ years): An engaging educational tool that helps children develop writing and spelling skills through interactive tutorials and creative drawing activities. Mr. Pencil's fun animations and sound-it-out bar guide kids as they practice tracing letters and forming words, making learning to write a rewarding experience.

LeapReader® Learn-to-Read 10-Book Mega Pack™ (Ages 4-8 years): This innovative stylus interacts with the pages of the included books, sounding out letters and words to help children develop essential phonics skills. With three reading modes tailored to different learning stages, children can progress at their own pace, building confidence as they enhance their reading abilities.

In addition to inspiring young readers, LeapFrog is also committed to giving back. As part of the Reading Journey campaign, LeapFrog will make a product donation of over 3,500 LeapFrog toys to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, which leads the way the world treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Support for St. Jude helps drive its groundbreaking research and exceptional care, and ensures that families never receive a bill for treatment, travel, housing or food.

To further elevate the Everything Starts with Reading campaign, LeapFrog is launching an engaging TV spot that brings the excitement of learning to read to life. The commercial, which can be seen here, captures the power of reading, and how LeapFrog products help along the way. The TV spot will be aired across major networks and streaming platforms, reaching millions of families and encouraging them to embark on their own reading journeys with LeapFrog.

For more information about the reading journey and to explore the featured products, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

