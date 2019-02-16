LeapFrog's Innovation on Display at 2019 North American International Toy Fair® with Entry into New Categories and Introduction of New Learning Toys

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the 2019 North American International Toy Fair®, LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc. introduces its new product line-up filled with toys that enrich children's development and make learning fun. With a continued focus on learning toys that incorporate curriculum-based learning content, the collection includes expansion into the trending building toys and handheld gaming categories plus exciting additions to LeapFrog's popular infant, preschool and LeapStart® lines.

"LeapFrog toys are all about making learning fun," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "We're so excited to share our newest products that combine technology, innovation and the curriculum-based learning content that's at the center of all LeapFrog toys."

LeapFrog's 2019 range of new introductions includes:

LeapBuilders®

LeapFrog® is bringing innovation to the construction toy aisle with LeapBuilders®, the first-ever line of smart building blocks combining building, learning and fun. LeapBuilders are interactive building blocks that offer a uniquely engaging play experience with exciting, curriculum-based learning content that is designed to facilitate creative learning all while encouraging children's problem-solving and fine motor skills. The line features the LeapBuilders ABC Smart House™, with 61 easy-to-hold pieces, including two play characters, 20 double-sided learning blocks and an interactive electronic Smart Star™ cube to enhance building play with learning content.

Handheld Gaming

LeapFrog® is introducing a new twist on handheld gaming, because how kids play is as important as what they play. Reinventing educational gaming for kids ages 4-8, RockIt Twist™ features rotatable, four-sided play with buttons, a spinner, slider and switch, light-up controls, multiple games, digital pets, songs and more. The preloaded games teach a variety of core skills including literacy, math, problem-solving, science and creativity. For additional excitement, there will also be six game packs available. Each pack comes with a RockIt Pet as well as a download code to unlock additional games and a digital version of the pet to nurture and grow.

Infant and Preschool

Building on the success of the infant and preschool lines, LeapFrog® is expanding the collection with engaging toys that introduce children to important early learning skills such as vocabulary, letters, numbers and more. A delightful complement to the award-winning Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart™, the Smart Sizzlin' BBQ Grill™ features pretend temperature controls, a rotisserie and 16 play pieces to encourage pretend play. When food pieces are attached to the skewer, the grill will recognize each piece while introducing food and colors. It also teaches numbers 1-10 and includes fun grill lighting effects and engaging sounds. Children can shake up learning with the Learn & Groove® Shakin' Colors Maracas™, featuring three modes of play that introduce colors, numbers and music. Little ones can add rattling sounds to the songs, count from 1-10 with every shake and press the light-up buttons to hear color and instrument names. Plus, English and Spanish modes let kids explore all of the content in both languages.

LeapStart®

LeapFrog® is extending its revolutionary LeapStart® line with an exciting new product, LeapStart Go, that goes beyond the basics with more advanced content for older kids aged 4-8. The sleek, wireless stylus offers engaging audio and video features through a built-in LCD display to make complex content easy to understand and help kids extend their learning beyond basic skills such as letters and numbers. LeapStart Go is compatible with the full LeapStart library of 25+ books, plus new deluxe activity sets with topics such as the human body and school success, designed to teach more challenging multi-curricular subjects. The deluxe activity sets use extra learning tools such as interactive charts and stickers to supplement the material in the books. In addition, new titles will be available in the growing LeapStart library.

