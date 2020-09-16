LEAPROS Makes the Leap to Florida, Releases 2021 Interactive Salary Guide and Online Hiring Toolkit

"Expanding our footprint to the East Coast was a strategic decision in our business growth strategy," said Dr. Joseph Ruiz, President and CEO of LEAPROS Workforce Solutions. "The South Florida market has diverse industries, a deep talent pool, and is home to many great companies. We believe our innovative workforce solutions will bring tremendous value to the Florida business community." The new office in Miami will be led by Sean Morrison who serves as a Managing Director. Of the reason for opening the new office/expanding to Florida, Sean stated: "We have long considered bringing our values-focused service offerings to Florida as it has demonstrated consistent market growth in recent years. We feel the timing is perfect to launch our first East Coast base of operations as it represents a significant step in executing upon our long-term vision to serve more regions."

LEAPROS also announced the release of its interactive 2021 Interactive Salary Guide and Online Hiring Toolkit. These industry-leading interactive online resources were developed to help employers and hiring professionals easily access salary data and hiring resources without the hassle of popup ads, cookies, and other intrusive (and annoying) technology. Christina Gonzalez-Hicks, Division Managing Director of LEAPROS' Human Resource Consulting Solutions, explained: "It is the go-to toolkit for Hiring and Human Resources managers alike. We wanted to provide a seamless interactive experience with tools and knowledge to help you with your next hire or existing employees. Our 2021 salary guide will give you up to date salary information along with job descriptions for over 400 positions."

About LEAPROS Workforce Solutions: LEAPROS strategically links employers and professionals through innovative workforce solutions, industry-shaping strategy, world-class customer service, and transformative technology that catalyze growth for impact. Operating on a national platform, the company provides specialized executive and professional search, interim and project staffing, consulting and PEO solutions. To learn more about LEAPROS and their workforce solutions, visit www.leapros.com or call 866-920-LEAP (5327).

SOURCE LEAPROS Workforce Solutions

